GWC Warranty Partners with NIADA to Offer Exclusive CPO Benefits to Dealers

Norcross, GA, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GWC Warranty has been selected as one of only five F&I providers to offer the NIADA Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Vehicle program, giving dealers the chance to offer consumers a CPO vehicle backed by a nationally recognized organization. Vehicles certified under this program meet the highest standards in the pre-owned market and are closely inspected, upgraded, and backed by both the NIADA name and limited warranty coverage from GWC.

Soaring new car prices and inventory challenges have driven demand for certified pre-owned vehicles to record levels. As more consumers enter the used vehicle market, dealers are looking for ways to give buyers more confidence in their purchase. The comprehensive NIADA CPO program, which includes a multi-point digital inspection process and limited warranty protection, is a huge differentiator for potential customers. With customers willing to pay up to $3,000 more for a certified vehicle, the program also has the potential to be a tremendous profit generator for dealers.

GWC coverage for NIADA CPO vehicles was designed to help dealers provide a better experience for drivers and avoid post-sale dissatisfaction, including convenience benefits like towing, substitute transportation, roadside assistance, and trip interruption protection.

"The risk associated with ownership is a big concern for buyers. Vehicles are more expensive to purchase and maintain, and the majority of Americans can't afford an unexpected repair expense," says James Virgoe, Senior Vice President, Managing Director of GWC. "Dealers offering this exclusive program make a strong statement about the quality of their inventory, giving customers the confidence they need in their purchase while also increasing dealership margins and profitability."

The dedicated support GWC and NIADA offer dealers, including a robust digital and merchandising marketing program and extensive training, means staff will be equipped to communicate the program's value at every step of the sale.

"The F&I administrators we've chosen to partner with are among the most trusted names in the industry," says NIADA Vice President of Member Services James Gibson. "Partnering with GWC to offer this program helps us reach our goal of creating a better buying and ownership experience for the consumer and a more profitable platform for our members."

To discuss the benefits of CPO programs for independent dealers, GWC will host a panel discussion at the 2022 NIADA Convention and Expo in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 22 at 10:15 am PST. In Gaining an Edge in Today’s Market with NIADA CPO Program, attendees will hear from a panel of industry experts on how a modern CPO program can drive higher profit margins, higher F&I attachment rates, and the opportunity to build long-term service relationships with customers. More information can be found here.

To learn more about the NIADA Certified Pre-Owned Program, visit https://gwcwarranty.com/dealers/certified.

About GWC

Since 1995, GWC Warranty has provided dealerships of all sizes with the right F&I solutions for used vehicles. Our vehicle protection products, training, and profit-building programs help dealers optimize every sale, with a best-in-class claims experience to help strengthen dealership reputations. GWC has the only F&I products named a "MotorTrend Recommended Best Buy" for Independent Dealers and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. GWC is part of the APCO Holdings, LLC family of brands, which has protected over 11 million customers and paid over $3.5 billion in claims. For more information about GWC, please visit gwcwarranty.com. For more information about the APCO Holdings family of brands, please visit apcoholdings.com.

About NIADA

The National Independent Automobile Dealers Association (NIADA) is among the nation's largest trade associations, representing the used motor vehicle industry comprised of some 40,000 licensed used car dealers. Since 1946, NIADA has represented the voice and interests of used car dealers at the federal level in Washington D.C. Coupled with its state association network across the country, NIADA's grass-roots framework provides a dual layer of advocacy unmatched in the used motor vehicle industry.

For 75 years, NIADA has engineered programs and leveraged technology to fulfill its mission to advance, educate and promote the independent used car dealer. NIADA members subscribe to a strict Code of Ethics of duty, honor and integrity, and believe in the advancement of small business in support of the free-market system. More information about NIADA programs and educational opportunities is available at www.niada.com and www.niada.tv.