BEN MIRANDA ACCEPTED INTO THE GEORGE W. BUSH INSTITUTE’S VLP CLASS OF 2022

EL PASO, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ben Miranda, Jr., Director of Business Operations for Endeavors, has been selected to participate in the 2022 class of the George W. Bush Institute’s Stand-To Veteran Leadership Program.

During this first-of-its-kind initiative, Miranda and his fellow scholars will meet with a variety of nationally-known and distinguished professionals, educators, and experts in Veteran transition and leadership development and implement what they’ve learned in service of improving Veteran outcomes across the U.S.

“I am blessed and honored to have been accepted to participate in this phenomenal program,” said Miranda. “I look forward to meeting many leaders from across the country who share a common interest to serve Veterans and their families.”

Chosen among other celebrated business and community leaders, Miranda holds an exceptional record of success collaborating with state, local, and national partners. In his role as Director of Business Operations for Endeavors, Miranda is responsible for ensuring the success of the development, implementation, operation, and expansion of Endeavors’ many client offerings, including community, Veteran, migrant, and emergency services.

Miranda’s participation in this renowned initiative will provide a wider array of tools, connections, and opportunities to improve Veteran outcomes in his role at Endeavors.

“We are excited for Ben and this opportunity to attend this world-class leadership program,” said Chip Fulghum, Endeavors President and COO. “Ben's exemplary record in service to our nation and now to Endeavors reflects his continued commitment and dedication to the service of others. This experience will further enhance his ability to help Endeavors find more ways to serve Veterans and their families.”

Born and raised in El Paso, Texas, Miranda joined the United States Air Force after graduating high school and rose to the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. He returned to El Paso after 24 years of military service and has served with Endeavors for 5 years. He holds a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from Walden University.

About Endeavors

Endeavors is a longstanding national non-profit that provides an array of programs and services in support of children, families, Veterans and those struggling with mental illness and other disabilities. Endeavors serves vulnerable people in crisis through innovative personalized services. For more information, please visit www.endeavors.org

