How2Media Announces That Maberry Consulting & Evaluation Services Will Be Part of Its 'World's Greatest!...' Series

BELLEVILLE, Ill., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How2Media, the producers of the television show "World's Greatest!..." announced today that they have recently selected Maberry Consulting & Evaluation Services to be a part of the popular television series.

The funding environment is more complicated and more challenging to navigate than ever before, and Maberry Consulting and Evaluation Services (https://maberryconsulting.com) has earned a reputation as the best in the business when it comes to helping government and nonprofit business leaders achieve their goals. From government proposals to bid writing to grant management and evaluation, Maberry Consulting & Evaluation Services has proven to be an industry pioneer. "We think their story will be meaningful as well as educational to our viewers," said Kyle Freeman, Executive Producer of the show.

As part of the show, How2Media sent a film crew to spend time at the company's facilities in Belleville, Illinois, to find out what the story behind this great and growing company is, and to show the "World's Greatest!..." viewers why Maberry Consulting & Evaluation Services was selected as the best in their category, and therefore featured on the show.

"Our clients aspire to teach, to learn, to heal, or to protect - not to endure the paperwork and legwork required to grow and maintain their organizations," said Maberry Consulting and Evaluation Services CEO Shelley Maberry. "Our team's collective experience can help expand capacity and increase program sustainability, to assist government and nonprofit businesses in maximizing their impact."

The episode will air on two consecutive Saturdays, June 18 and 25, 2022, on Bloomberg TV.

On DirecTV: Channel 353.

On DISH Network: Channel 203.

On Cable: Depends on your local area and carrier

Air times:

Eastern: 3:30pm (local time) Central: 2:30pm (local time)

Mountain: 1:30pm (local time) Pacific: 12:30pm (local time)

"World's Greatest!..." is a 30-minute show dedicated to highlighting the world's greatest companies, products, places, and people. Each show is a fast-paced tour around the world featuring behind-the-scenes footage, informative interviews, and exciting visuals.

How2Media is a 21st Century television production company. Their award-winning programming can be seen on national cable channels and local network affiliates. For more information on How2Media and their show lineup, please visit https://how2mediaproductions.com

*Trailer link: https://youtu.be/3VW8J___bag

** To make an interview request with Shelley Maberry, Founder/CEO of Maberry Consulting, please use the following link: https://calendly.com/smaberry/media-request

Shelley Maberry smaberry@maberryconsulting.com (o) 618.622.9352

Related Images











Image 1: Maberry Consulting Bloomberg TV / World's Greatest!...





Photo insert









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment