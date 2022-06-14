Jupiter Announces Climate Risk Analytics Collaboration with the Boston Consulting Group

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jupiter, the leading provider of predictive data and analytics for climate risk and resilience, today announced a new collaboration with the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a global consulting firm and leader in the climate space, that will incorporate Jupiter’s best-in-class climate analytics into BCG’s existing ClimateImpact.AI platform. This collaboration will bring enhanced data sources and analytics to accelerate project delivery and enhance customized insights for BCG’s public and private sector clients, which includes many of the world’s largest companies, agencies, and governments.



Observing recent trends, BCG sees growing consumer demand for greener products, rapidly evolving regulation on emission and climate-risk disclosure, and the growing prominence of sustainability and climate resilience as points of differentiation; BCG has fully committed to providing its clients the best possible climate analytics service and capabilities in the space.

“We have entered into a strategic collaboration with Jupiter Intelligence given their alignment with BCG’s core mission around sustainability , their chosen strategy and complimentary operating model, their robust global data and analytical offerings, and their ability to rapidly deliver data and bespoke support to meet our client’s high expectations,” said Mike Lyons, BCG Managing Director & Partner. “We also see value in that, after a BCG engagement, our clients can leverage Jupiter’s data service to update the frameworks and tools we deliver to our clients - to periodically refresh climate analytics, to update business decisions, and to ensure that climate is truly hard-wired into the client’s workflows.

“To best serve our clients, BCG surveyed the entire climate analytics space and performed deep-dives on almost 20 specific climate data vendors,” said Lyons. “We’ve been very impressed thus far with our engagements with Jupiter, ranging from our initial collaboration discussions to joint business development to direct client service.”

“Jupiter’s client engagements span the entire global economy and include many of the world’s largest firms in consumer, commercial and investment banking, asset management, insurance, real estate, power, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, resources, logistics, transportation, food and beverage, consumer products and the public sector,” said Rich Sorkin, CEO of Jupiter. “Our mission is to help increase resilience and manage risk by providing best-in-science solutions. We deliver climate risk analysis for multiple perils, steadily investing so that Jupiter is always on the cutting edge of data and analytics. We view BCG as a leader in the climate consulting space and highly complementary to Jupiter. BCG’s client impact will help the world become more resilient and we are excited to add value to their platform. This collaboration brings ongoing innovation to BCG’s platform, providing another important method for Jupiter’s data to meet client needs on the consulting front-lines.”

One of the world’s largest logistics companies will immediately benefit from this new collaboration. Now bolstered with Jupiter’s data and analytics, BCG will use its ClimateImpact.AI platform to segment the company’s value chain to understand what drives profits, overlay transition and physical climate risks, identify “value at risk” hot spots, and then support the client in prioritizing areas of risk abatement and evaluating risk/cost trade-offs to optimize for the highest business risk reduction at the lowest possible cost. In the public space, the approach is similar, but the focus is on helping leaders evaluate risk against other metrics for optimization (e.g. physical resiliency of assets, defense operational readiness, job loss/creation, domestic GDP, budgetary impact).

About Jupiter

Jupiter is the global market, science, and technology leader in physical climate analytics for risk management and resiliency planning. Its solutions are used across the private and public sectors: customers include at least one of the world’s five largest firms in asset management, banking, chemicals, insurance, minerals and mining, oil and gas, pension funds, pharmaceuticals, power, and reinsurance—as well as critical departments and agencies within both the United States government and climate-change-vulnerable geographies around the world. Jupiter’s ClimateScore™ Intelligence Platform provides sophisticated, dynamic, hyper-local, current hour-to-50-plus-year probabilistic risk analysis for weather in a changing climate. The company’s FloodScore™, HeatScore™, WindScore™, FireScore™, and ClimateScore Global™ services are used for climate-related risk assessment and management worldwide. Jupiter’s models are based on the latest science, as developed by the global Earth and Ocean Systems science community.

Jupiter offers enterprise solutions to asset owners in critical infrastructure, financial services, including insurance, banking, and asset management, energy, and real estate, and the public sector. These customers use Jupiter services for a broad range of applications, including capital planning, risk management, site selection, design requirements, supply chain management, investment and asset valuations, and shareholder disclosures. Jupiter Promise is Jupiter’s program to share its best-in-class climate products with those in greatest need of the information. For more information, please visit jupiterintel.com.

Media Contact (Jupiter):

Hugh Moore

Broadsheet Communications

202-471-0661

hugh@broadsheetcomms.com

About The Boston Consulting Group (BCG)

BCG partners with leaders in business and society to tackle their most important challenges and capture their greatest opportunities. This includes our significant efforts in the climate & sustainability space where we serve private and public sector clients globally. BCG was the pioneer in business strategy when it was founded in 1963 and today, we continue to work closely with clients to embrace a transformational approach aimed at benefiting all stakeholders—empowering organizations to grow, build sustainable competitive advantage, and drive positive societal impact.

Our diverse, global teams bring deep industry and functional expertise and a range of perspectives that question the status quo and spark change. BCG delivers solutions through leading-edge management consulting, technology and design, and corporate and digital ventures. We work in a uniquely collaborative model across the firm and throughout all levels of the client organization, fueled by the goal of helping our clients thrive and enabling them to make the world a better place.