New York, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cooling Fabrics Market Segmented by Type ; By Application ; and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019–2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191964/?utm_source=GNW

Natural and synthetic materials can be used to create cooling fabrics. Cooling fabric is a new type of fabric that offers cooling, warmth, and a skin-like softness. Customers will appreciate the convenience of cooling materials because they aid to dissipate sweat and keep the cloth from clinging to the body. The movement of moisture and regulated evaporation are two important features of cooling fabrics. These fabrics are unique from other thermoregulating textiles. Polyester, nylon, rayon, and spandex are examples of synthetic materials that are not only breathable but also allow for optimum airflow. Another important aspect driving industry growth is the easy availability of raw ingredients for creating synthetic cooling fabrics. Because of their lightweight, silky feel, and resistance to perspiration and UV radiation, polyester and nylon have recently gained popularity in the creation of cooling clothes.



Market Highlights

Global Cooling Fabrics Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 8.7% in 2030.

A large proportion of athletes prefer more appealing fabrics for their clothing. People’s awareness of comfortable clothing materials is increasing global demand for cooling fabrics. Rising expertise among these folks will continue to be a primary driver for the global market for cooling fabrics in the foreseeable future. Furthermore, increased economic growth, changing lifestyles, and an increase in sports culture are likely to drive demand for cooling fabrics in emerging nations throughout the forecast period.



Global Cooling Fabrics Market: Segments

Synthetic segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Cooling Fabrics Market is segmented by type into Synthetic and Natural. In 2020, synthetic textiles accounted for the majority of the Global Cooling Fabrics Market. Because of the increased strength and performance of synthetic textiles, this market is predicted to grow at the quickest rate over the next eight years. These are utilized in a wide range of applications, including sportswear and medical. In the projection period, the natural cooling fabrics segment is also predicted to increase. Because of its qualities like as excellent breathability and biodegradability, the product is expected to see significant demand over the projected period. Natural materials have built-in breathability, but they are more expensive and less durable than synthetic materials.



Sports apparel segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Cooling Fabrics Market is divided by application into Sports Apparel, Protective Wear, Lifestyle, and Others. Over the forecast period, the sports apparel segment is projected to expand at the fastest pace. Because of the increased use of these wearables to eliminate sweat while engaging in any fitness activity, the sports apparel category represented the largest share of the global market. Athletes and others benefit greatly from the intrinsic qualities of these wearables, such as temperature regulation and moisture-wicking. As a result, the sports area is expected to be the fastest-growing application category over the next few years.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased need for protective apparel and growing use of cooling textile

Individuals’ increasing need for protective apparel and sportswear is a major driver projected to propel the Global Cooling Fabrics Market forward. Growing engagement in sports and regular exercise as a result of rising health awareness is driving up demand for cooling fabrics-based sportswear, which is expected to drive the global market forward in the long run. Another factor projected to boost the global market’s growth is the growing use of cooling textiles in the industrial and military sectors. Cooling textiles allow sweat to evaporate while also providing protection from pollutants and UV radiation. The target market is also growing due to the increasing popularity of cooling fiber due to its features.



Low cooling and advanced fabric creation

Additionally, the creation of low-cost cooling fabrics, as well as promotional initiatives such as commercials and social media to raise awareness, might increase income prospects for participants in the target market. Another element projected to drive the global market’s growth is the development of new advanced, higher-quality cooling fabrics.



Restraint

Consumer choices and high cost associated with the market

The worldwide cooling fabrics market’s expansion is moderately hampered by the high cost of raw materials. Consumer choices, oil prices, and global trade patterns are all factors influencing this market. The majority of cooling fabric manufacturers are having difficulty maintaining profit margins due of raw material price volatility, which is affecting their financial performance.



Global Cooling Fabrics Market: Key Players

Adidas AG



Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis



Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj

Coolcore, LLC

Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd.

HDM, Inc.

Kraton Corporation

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

NILIT Ltd.

Polartec, LLC

Other Prominent Players



Global Cooling Fabrics Market: Regions

Global Cooling Fabrics Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and Africa. Global Cooling Fabrics Market in North America held the largest market share in the year 2020. due to increased demand from the sports industry and technological improvements Over the next eight years, the growing use of cooling fabrics in the military and industrial sectors is expected to drive market expansion. The company’s rise can also be due to considerable research and development efforts to create high-tech cooling wearables that not only give comfort but also help save energy. The migrating consumer trend toward fitness and health consciousness, combined with government backing, is expected to boost the market’s growth in Asia Pacific.



Global Cooling Fabrics Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

Global Cooling Fabrics Market report also contains analysis on:



Cooling Fabrics Segments:

By Type

Storage

Transportation

Monitoring Components

By Application

Sports Apparel

Protective Wear

Lifestyle

Others

Cooling Fabrics Dynamics

Cooling Fabrics Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

Cooling Fabrics Market Report Scope and Segmentation



Frequently Asked Questions

How big is the Cooling Fabrics market?

What is the Cooling Fabrics market growth?

Which segment accounted for the largest Cooling Fabrics market share?

Who are the key players in the Cooling Fabrics market?

What are the factors driving the Cooling Fabrics market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191964/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________