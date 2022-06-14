Navigator Holdings Ltd. Interview on Company Performance, Future Strategy, & LPG Shipping Sector Outlook

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oeyvind Lindeman, Chief Commercial Oﬃcer, and Randy Giveans, Head of Investor Relations and Business Development in North America of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (“Navigator”) (NYSE: NVGS), discussed with Barry Parker of Capital Link TV, Navigator’s key 1Q22 performance highlights and achievements, the corporate strategy going forward, and the current state and outlook of the LPG shipping market.



The full interview can be accessed on the Capital Link TV YouTube page linked below:

https://youtu.be/9k5kG9DE3Ko

The full list of Capital Link’s Trending News interviews can be accessed through the link below:

https://capitallinkshipping.com/capital-link-tv/

About Navigator Holdings Ltd.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”), and ammonia and owns a 50% share, through a joint venture, in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan’s Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, USA. Navigator’s fleet consists of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 21 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers, and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable ‘floating pipeline’ between the parties, connecting the world today, and creating a sustainable tomorrow. Navigator’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NVGS”.

Navigator’s 1Q22 Earnings Presentation can be accessed using the link below:

https://navigatorgas.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Q1-2022-Earnings-Call.pdf

On May 23rd Navigator reported its first quarter of 2022 financial results. For the first quarter of 2022, Navigator reported a much-improved financial performance compared to the first quarter of last year achieving a Net Income of $27.0 million, compared to $2.8 million for the same period last year. Navigator improved its balance sheet with $168 million in cash and continued to reduce debt levels. On the commercial front, Navigator reported fleet utilization at nearly 90% for 1Q22 and improved time charter equivalent of nearly $23,000.

Navigator Gas CSR Update can be accessed using the link below:

https://navigatorgas.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/NG-CSR-Report-2020.pdf

About Capital Link

Founded in 1995, Capital Link provides Investor & Public Relations and Media services to several listed and private companies, including companies featured in these webinars, podcasts and presentations. All these, including the ones mentioned above, are for informational and educational purposes and should not be relied upon. They do not constitute an offer to buy or sell securities or investment advice or advice of any kind. The views expressed are not those of Capital Link which bears no responsibility for them. In addition, Capital Link organizes a series of industry and investment conferences annually in key industry centers in the United States, Europe and Asia, all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo. For additional information please visit: www.capitallink.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Capital Link’s webinars, podcasts and presentations may contain "forward-looking statements." Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should" and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the beliefs of each participating Company regarding future results, many of which, by their nature are inherently uncertain and outside of the control of the Companies. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the participating companies, please refer to the regulatory filings of each participating company with the SEC.

CONTACT Navigator Gas Attention: Investor Relations investorrelations@navigatorgas.com or randy.giveans@navigatorgas.com Headquarters: 10 Bressenden Place, London, SW1E 5DH. Tel: +44 (0)20 7340 4850 or +1-713-373-6197

Investor Relations / Media Contact:

Nicolas Bornozis, President

Capital Link, Inc.

230 Park Avenue, Suite 1536

New York, N.Y. 10169

Tel.: (212) 661-7566

Fax: (212) 661-7526

E-Mail: navigatorgas@capitallink.com