Command Alkon Names Chris Strickland Senior Vice President of Strategy & Innovation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the global leader in integrated software and technology solutions for the heavy building materials industry, announces that Chris Strickland has been appointed Senior Vice President of Strategy & Innovation. Strickland has served more than 20 years at Command Alkon in various key leadership positions and will evolve into this new role, working with Product teams and the Senior Leadership Team.



“Chris is well-respected and trusted within the company, our customer base, and the industry,” said Martin Willoughby, Chief Executive Officer at Command Alkon. “For years, he has served in roles that have advanced the heavy building materials space by re-imagining what our customers’ business can be and aggressively pursuing that vision. His track record and experience will help fuel additional innovation in our company. I look forward to working with Chris in his new role as we continue to grow and deliver on our promise to support our customers and help them achieve their goals through world-class technologies.”

Strickland will be responsible for incubating and testing new product ideas with Command Alkon’s markets, developing growth investment opportunities, and driving customer value with a focus on maximizing their investment of existing Command Alkon solutions to ensure optimal business outcomes.

Strickland graduated from Auburn University in 2000 with a degree in Business Administration, Management Information Systems. He began his career at Command Alkon in 2001 as an Application Consultant and served in a variety of strategic and project management roles, as well as serving internationally. In 2015 he joined the Senior Leadership Team as Vice President, Mobile Applications & Business Planning and most recently served as the Vice President of Products.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon offers technologies that automate and streamline all aspects of the heavy building materials supply chain for materials suppliers, haulers, and buyers. A comprehensive suite of industry-specific solutions combined with employees invested in the success of heavy materials operations and construction projects differentiates Command Alkon as an industry leader and go-to partner. CONNEX, a supply chain platform built for the industry, enables business partners to digitize and integrate workflows for materials and trucking management and capture powerful insights that drive performance. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.commandalkon.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com