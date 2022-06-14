Security Innovation Launches CMD+CTRL Labs, a Hands-On Component of Its Next Generation Training Platform

WILMINGTON, Mass., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Innovation, the leader in software security assessments and training, today announced the launch of CMD+CTRL Labs, a component of CMD+CTRL Base Camp, the industry’s most dynamic SaaS platform for building security savvy teams.



CMD+CTRL Labs is one of the platform’s three learning modes, along with a library of over 200 courses and a full suite of CMD+CTRL cyber ranges. These “practice” scenarios are key components of Security Innovation’s unique Learn/Practice/Master learning journey model. With CMD+CTRL Labs, learning is reinforced and proven to impact the retention of tangible skills.

“Effective training has a direct correlation to lowering risk, and learners want to be engaged,” said Lisa Parcella, Vice President of marketing and product management at Security Innovation. “With CMD+CTRL Labs, teams have a hands-on way to learn how to find and address vulnerabilities to avoid introducing risk.”

CMD+CTRL Labs accelerate learning progression and enhance the overall experience for the learner. With over 75 labs ranging from basic principles to advanced vulnerabilities, concepts learned in courses are applied in real-world scenarios. As a result, skills are attained faster and more effectively. Two types of CMD+CTRL Labs are offered: Learn Labs expand beyond the character-based scenarios found in courses, proactively guiding learners through offensive and defensive security techniques. Skill Labs take training to the next level and come in two types: MITRE ATT&CK and Code Commit, both of which leverage virtual machines to provide an integrated development for code-level challenges.

About CMD+CTRL Base Camp

CMD+CTRL Base Camp goes beyond the code to offer cybersecurity professionals a combination of different learning modalities (online courses, labs, and cyber ranges) in a single interface that takes users on a learning journey appropriate to their role, level, and technology. Learners obtain the security skills and capabilities they need to build, operate and defend software, not simply check off compliance or solve puzzles. The training also enables learners in various job roles, such as developer, tester, architect, cybersecurity professional, etc., to work together with the common goal of reducing organizational risk.

Utilizing the three learning modalities together creates the capabilities and motivation that one modality alone cannot. CMD+CTRL Base Camp courses provide the knowledge foundation while labs provide the hands-on skills for incorporating that knowledge, and the real-world cyber ranges provide the eye-opening hacker view of the real-world implications of software and cloud vulnerabilities.

About Security Innovation

Security Innovation is a pioneer in software security and literally wrote the book on How to Break Software Security. Since 2002, organizations have relied on the company’s assessment and training solutions to secure software wherever it runs. Recognized 6x on the Gartner Magic Quadrant for computer-based security training, CMD+CTRL Training combines role-based courses with hands-on cyber ranges to build skills that stick. With over 3.5 million users, CMD+CTRL helps all software security stakeholders address the risk of today’s tech stacks – flawed design, defenseless code, expanded attack surface, and misconfigured deployments. For more information, visit securityinnovation.com or connect on LinkedIn or Twitter .

Media Contact



Maureen Robinson

Marketing Director

Mrobinson@securityinnovation.com