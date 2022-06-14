New York, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hydrogels Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896103/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Hydrogels Market to Reach $16.7 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hydrogels estimated at US$12.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Natural, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Synthetic segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR
The Hydrogels market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
Hybrid Segment to Record 5.7% CAGR
In the global Hybrid segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$946.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 59 Featured) -
- 3M Company
- Alliqua BioMedical, Inc.
- Ashland, Inc.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- BSN Medical GmbH
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- Coloplast A/S
- ConvaTec, Inc.
- Cosmo Bio Co., Ltd.
- Derma Sciences, Inc.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Gentell Corporation
- Hollister, Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Medline Industries, Inc.
- Medtronic PLC
- Molnlycke Health Care
- Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.
- MPM Medical LLC
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
- Paul Hartmann AG
- Procyon Corporation
- Royal DSM NV
- Smith & Nephew PLC
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896103/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Expanding Applications and Product Innovations Spur Growth in
the Global Hydrogel Market
Emerging Economies to Post Strong Growth
Industry Witnesses Rise in Demand for Synthetic Hydrogels
Synthetic Hydrogels by Polymer Type: A Snapshot
Hydrogels - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
59 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Innovations Expand Addressable Market for Hydrogels
Rise in Incidence of Chronic Diseases and High Treatment Costs
Drive Demand for Hydrogel Dressings for Wound Healing
Global Prevalence of Wounds
Global Wound Care Market: Percentage Breakdown of Spending by
Wound Type
Personal Care Product: An Evolving Niche Market
Global Skin Care Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2019,
2021, 2023 and 2025
Consumer Adoption of Hydrogel Contact Lenses Augurs Well for
Market Growth
Global Contact Lens Fits by Category (In %): 2019
Hydrogels Evolve as Emerging Alternative for Food Packaging
Agriculture Sector Depicts Strong Growth Potential
Global Water Utilization: Percentage Share Breakdown for
Agricultural Practices, Industrial Processes, and Domestic
Usage
Rising Concerns over Polluting Water Resources: An Opportunity
for Hydrogels Market
Need for Wastewater Treatment Presents Opportunity for
Hydrogels: Percentage of Wastewater Treated in Europe, Asia,
Latin America, and Africa
Growing Emphasis on Sustainability and Positive Impact on
Hydrogels
Growth in Biomedical Applications of Hydrogels
Hydrogels for Cartilage Regeneration
Growing Need for Targeted Controlled Drug Delivery (TCDD)
Drives Importance of Hydrogels
Hydrogel Nanoparticles: The New Hydrogels for Drug Delivery
Evaporative Cooling Hydrogel Packaging: Increasing Storage
Stability of Pharmaceuticals
Growing Focus on Baby Hygiene Products Spells Steady Growth
Opportunities for Hydrogels
Annual Usage of Baby Disposable Diapers Per Infant by Region:
(Age upto 2.5 years)
Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region
World Fertility Rate in % by Region (2013 & 2050F)
Increased Demand for Feminine Hygiene Products
Global Female Population by Geographic Region: Percentage
Breakdown by Region for 2018
Number of Menstruating Women Worldwide by Country: 15-49 Years
Female Population (in Millions) for 2013 & 2025P
Aging Population and the Associated Complications Drive the
Demand for Hydrogel
Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million
by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
Rise in Demand for Novel Hydrogel Dressings for Wound Healing
Propels Innovations
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Hydrogel
Types of Hydrogel
Natural Hydrogels
Select Natural Hydrogels: Advantages and Disadvantages
Synthetic Hydrogels
Select Synthetic Hydrogels: Advantages and Disadvantages
Hybrid Hydrogels
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Hydrogels by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogels by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Natural by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Natural by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Natural by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Synthetic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Synthetic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hybrid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Hybrid by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Hybrid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyacrylate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Polyacrylate by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyacrylate by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyacrylamide by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Polyacrylamide by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyacrylamide by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicon by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Silicon by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Silicon by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Compositions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Compositions by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Compositions by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agriculture by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Agriculture by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Agriculture by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare & Hygiene by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Healthcare & Hygiene by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare & Hygiene by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contact Lenses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Contact Lenses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Contact Lenses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drug
Delivery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Drug Delivery by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Drug Delivery by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Engineering by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Tissue Engineering by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Engineering by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Hydrogels Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 43: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogels by Raw Material - Natural, Synthetic and Hybrid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Hydrogels by Raw Material -
Natural, Synthetic and Hybrid Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogels by Raw Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural, Synthetic
and Hybrid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogels by Composition - Polyacrylate, Polyacrylamide,
Silicon and Other Compositions - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: USA Historic Review for Hydrogels by Composition -
Polyacrylate, Polyacrylamide, Silicon and Other Compositions
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogels by Composition -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyacrylate,
Polyacrylamide, Silicon and Other Compositions for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogels by Application - Agriculture, Healthcare & Hygiene,
Contact Lenses, Drug Delivery, Tissue Engineering and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: USA Historic Review for Hydrogels by Application -
Agriculture, Healthcare & Hygiene, Contact Lenses, Drug
Delivery, Tissue Engineering and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogels by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Agriculture,
Healthcare & Hygiene, Contact Lenses, Drug Delivery, Tissue
Engineering and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CANADA
Table 52: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogels by Raw Material - Natural, Synthetic and Hybrid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Hydrogels by Raw Material -
Natural, Synthetic and Hybrid Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogels by Raw
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural,
Synthetic and Hybrid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogels by Composition - Polyacrylate, Polyacrylamide,
Silicon and Other Compositions - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Hydrogels by Composition -
Polyacrylate, Polyacrylamide, Silicon and Other Compositions
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogels by
Composition - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyacrylate, Polyacrylamide, Silicon and Other Compositions
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogels by Application - Agriculture, Healthcare & Hygiene,
Contact Lenses, Drug Delivery, Tissue Engineering and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Hydrogels by Application -
Agriculture, Healthcare & Hygiene, Contact Lenses, Drug
Delivery, Tissue Engineering and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogels by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Agriculture, Healthcare & Hygiene, Contact Lenses, Drug
Delivery, Tissue Engineering and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Hydrogels Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 61: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogels by Raw Material - Natural, Synthetic and Hybrid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Hydrogels by Raw Material -
Natural, Synthetic and Hybrid Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogels by Raw
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural,
Synthetic and Hybrid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogels by Composition - Polyacrylate, Polyacrylamide,
Silicon and Other Compositions - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Hydrogels by Composition -
Polyacrylate, Polyacrylamide, Silicon and Other Compositions
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogels by
Composition - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyacrylate, Polyacrylamide, Silicon and Other Compositions
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogels by Application - Agriculture, Healthcare & Hygiene,
Contact Lenses, Drug Delivery, Tissue Engineering and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Hydrogels by Application -
Agriculture, Healthcare & Hygiene, Contact Lenses, Drug
Delivery, Tissue Engineering and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogels by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Agriculture, Healthcare & Hygiene, Contact Lenses, Drug
Delivery, Tissue Engineering and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Hydrogels Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 70: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogels by Raw Material - Natural, Synthetic and Hybrid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: China Historic Review for Hydrogels by Raw Material -
Natural, Synthetic and Hybrid Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogels by Raw
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural,
Synthetic and Hybrid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogels by Composition - Polyacrylate, Polyacrylamide,
Silicon and Other Compositions - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: China Historic Review for Hydrogels by Composition -
Polyacrylate, Polyacrylamide, Silicon and Other Compositions
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogels by
Composition - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyacrylate, Polyacrylamide, Silicon and Other Compositions
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogels by Application - Agriculture, Healthcare & Hygiene,
Contact Lenses, Drug Delivery, Tissue Engineering and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: China Historic Review for Hydrogels by Application -
Agriculture, Healthcare & Hygiene, Contact Lenses, Drug
Delivery, Tissue Engineering and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogels by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Agriculture, Healthcare & Hygiene, Contact Lenses, Drug
Delivery, Tissue Engineering and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Hydrogels Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogels by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Hydrogels by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogels by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogels by Raw Material - Natural, Synthetic and Hybrid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Hydrogels by Raw Material -
Natural, Synthetic and Hybrid Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
TABLE 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogels by Raw Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural, Synthetic and
Hybrid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogels by Composition - Polyacrylate, Polyacrylamide,
Silicon and Other Compositions - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Hydrogels by Composition -
Polyacrylate, Polyacrylamide, Silicon and Other Compositions
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogels by
Composition - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyacrylate, Polyacrylamide, Silicon and Other Compositions
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogels by Application - Agriculture, Healthcare & Hygiene,
Contact Lenses, Drug Delivery, Tissue Engineering and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Hydrogels by Application -
Agriculture, Healthcare & Hygiene, Contact Lenses, Drug
Delivery, Tissue Engineering and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogels by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Agriculture, Healthcare & Hygiene, Contact Lenses, Drug
Delivery, Tissue Engineering and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Hydrogels Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 91: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogels by Raw Material - Natural, Synthetic and Hybrid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: France Historic Review for Hydrogels by Raw Material -
Natural, Synthetic and Hybrid Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogels by Raw
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural,
Synthetic and Hybrid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogels by Composition - Polyacrylate, Polyacrylamide,
Silicon and Other Compositions - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: France Historic Review for Hydrogels by Composition -
Polyacrylate, Polyacrylamide, Silicon and Other Compositions
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogels by
Composition - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyacrylate, Polyacrylamide, Silicon and Other Compositions
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogels by Application - Agriculture, Healthcare & Hygiene,
Contact Lenses, Drug Delivery, Tissue Engineering and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: France Historic Review for Hydrogels by Application -
Agriculture, Healthcare & Hygiene, Contact Lenses, Drug
Delivery, Tissue Engineering and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogels by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Agriculture, Healthcare & Hygiene, Contact Lenses, Drug
Delivery, Tissue Engineering and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Hydrogels Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 100: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogels by Raw Material - Natural, Synthetic and Hybrid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Hydrogels by Raw
Material - Natural, Synthetic and Hybrid Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogels by Raw
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural,
Synthetic and Hybrid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 103: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogels by Composition - Polyacrylate, Polyacrylamide,
Silicon and Other Compositions - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Hydrogels by Composition -
Polyacrylate, Polyacrylamide, Silicon and Other Compositions
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogels by
Composition - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyacrylate, Polyacrylamide, Silicon and Other Compositions
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 106: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogels by Application - Agriculture, Healthcare & Hygiene,
Contact Lenses, Drug Delivery, Tissue Engineering and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Germany Historic Review for Hydrogels by Application -
Agriculture, Healthcare & Hygiene, Contact Lenses, Drug
Delivery, Tissue Engineering and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogels by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Agriculture, Healthcare & Hygiene, Contact Lenses, Drug
Delivery, Tissue Engineering and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 109: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogels by Raw Material - Natural, Synthetic and Hybrid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Hydrogels by Raw Material -
Natural, Synthetic and Hybrid Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogels by Raw
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural,
Synthetic and Hybrid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 112: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogels by Composition - Polyacrylate, Polyacrylamide,
Silicon and Other Compositions - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Italy Historic Review for Hydrogels by Composition -
Polyacrylate, Polyacrylamide, Silicon and Other Compositions
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Hydrogels by
Composition - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyacrylate, Polyacrylamide, Silicon and Other Compositions
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 115: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrogels by Application - Agriculture, Healthcare & Hygiene,
Contact Lenses, Drug Delivery, Tissue Engineering and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: Italy Historic Review for Hydrogels by Application -
Agriculture, Healthcare & Hygiene, Contact Lenses, Drug
Delivery, Tissue Engineering and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896103/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________