Global Food Service Equipment Market to Reach $38.6 Billion by 2026



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Food Service Equipment estimated at US$28.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$38.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period. Cooking Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$13.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Storage & Handling Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $6.2 Billion by 2026



The Food Service Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.7 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.2 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.



Warewashing Equipment Segment to Reach US$6.6 Billion by the year 2026



In the global Warewashing Equipment segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Select Competitors (Total 739 Featured)

Ali Group S.r.l.

Alto-Shaam Inc.

Cambro Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Comstock-Castle Stove Co., Inc.

Dover Corporation

Duke Manufacturing Co.

Electrolux Professional, Inc.

Fujimak Corporation

Hoshizaki Corporation

Hubert Company, LLC

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Middleby Corporation

Smeg S.p.A.

The Vollrath Company, LLC

Welbilt Corporation







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Impact on Food Service Industry

Food Service Industry Hit Hard by the COVID-19 Pandemic: YoY

Change (in %) in Number of Daily Seated Diners at Restaurant

due to Outbreak during February-July 2020

Pandemic Brings About Massive Changes in Consumers’ Dine Out

Preferences

Food Service Operators Adapting to Changing Consumers’ Behaviors

Food Service Equipment: An Overview and Outlook

World Food Service Equipment Market by Product Segment (2020 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Cooking Equipment,

Storage & Handling Equipment, Warewashing Equipment, Food &

Beverage Preparation Equipment, and Other Products

COVID-19 Affects Demand for Food Service Equipment

Analysis by End-Use: Quick Service Restaurants & Pubs to

Exhibit Fastest Growth

World Food Service Equipment Market by End-Use (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Full-Service Restaurants &

Hotels, Quick-Service Restaurants & Pubs, and Other End-

Uses

Regional Analysis: United States Represents the Largest Region

World Food Service Equipment Market by Region (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing

Regions

World Food Service Equipment Market - Geographic Regions Ranked

by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Select Advancements by Innovators

Select Global Brands

Food Service Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Foodservice Industry Trends with Potential Influence on

Equipment Market

Compact & Customizable Equipment in Demand

Energy Efficiency & Sustainability Become More Relevant

Equipment with Training Features

Emergence of Single-Service Coffee Brewers & Display Cases

Innovative Touchless Options

Growth of Quick Service Restaurants Drives Demand

Global Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant Market Size (in US$

Billion) for 2019, 2022 & 2025

Dynamics of Foodservice Outlets and Restaurants Augment Market

Prospects

Changing Food Habits and Trend towards Eat-Out Bodes Well

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Healthy Gains in Third Party Online Food Delivery Services &

Mobile Apps Drive the Demand

Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Size (in US$

Billion) for 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Global Online Food Delivery Market Breakdown by Platform-to-

Consumer Delivery and Restaurant-to-Consumer Delivery for 2017

and 2020

The Online Food Delivery Edge

Smartphone Penetration & Internet Connectivity Fuel Online Food

Delivery Services

Global Market for Smartphones in Billions (2016-2021)

Number of Internet Users (in Billion) and Internet Penetration

Rate (in %) for the Years 2015 through 2019

Management Systems for Food Safety Gain Traction

Automated & Robotic Equipment to Foray into Food Service Sector

IoT Seeks Role in Food Service Industry

Kitchen Display Systems Come to the Fore

Smart Ovens and Cook & Hold Ovens to Make Gains

Common Problems Associated with Food Grade Equipment



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

