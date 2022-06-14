Twin Rivers Unified School District Offers Eight-Acre Residential Property for Sale on GovDeals

The property is within walking distance to Magnolia Park with easy access to the Golden State Highway.



SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twin Rivers Unified School District is selling a vacant 8.21-acre parcel located at 891 Greg Thatch Circle in Sacramento, CA on GovDeals, the leading online auction platform for government agencies and educational institutions to sell surplus assets to more than 4.7 million qualified buyers worldwide. This property will be at auction until Monday June 20th, 2022. Twin Rivers Unified School District is asking all potential buyers to pay a refundable $1,000 bid deposit prior to placing a bid on the property.

“This unique property is located within a subdivision and surrounded by other residential houses. It’s an infill site within Natomas and would be perfect for residential developers,” says Kristen Coates, Chief Business Officer for Twin Rivers Unified School District.

The district joins numerous other real estate sellers utilizing the GovDeals marketplace to offer real state and real property to the public. Choosing to auction their real estate online allows the district to take advantage of the increased exposure a virtual auction provides and supports their goals for sustainability while focusing on achieving zero waste through reuse and recycling.

To bid on the 891 Greg Thatch Circle property or any auction on GovDeals, interested parties must first create an account by completing the free-and-easy registration form. New bidder registration can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

