Metax Group Limited Launches MTX Exchange, a digital asset trading platform integrated with innovative trading features

LONDON, UK, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and Cryptocurrency has been transforming the finance world globally. MTX Exchange is one such DeFi-oriented platform that aims to offer easy access to the DeFi world to all its users while integrating futuristic trading tools and features. Built as a Dex, MTX Exchange platform facilitates Yield Farming with lower gas fees while ensuring seamless user experience, security and liquidity.

Salient Features

MTX Exchange features a trading interface like digital asset trading, while also integrating innovative features such as K-line diagram and technical analysis interface and can also hang trading reservation orders. It is similar to the operation method of the stock market and easy to use. It supports various settlements between parties and provide direct transactions between people. Institutions or individuals from different countries can buy, sell and exchange other digital currencies or legal currencies (such as US dollars or Euros).

The exchange will have multiple features that includes:

Both Spot and Swap based trades

Cross border-free transactions and trade settlement

Mainstream currency exchange with immediate settlements

Invest in Defi projects through innovative launchpad

Liquidity Pools

Yield Aggregator

OTC Portal

Institutional Background

MTX Exchange is a project of the Metax Group Limited, which is an international financial conglomerate with financial innovation as its mission. The group has been focusing on technology finance, business expansion, and global digital asset allocation. Under its portfolio, Metax Group has products including but not limited to MTA Public Chain, Metax DAO, MTA Metaverse, Metax Defi Wallet, MTT Token, a Digital Asset Management Platform, Quantative Funds and MTX Exchange.

The CEO of MTX Exchange Mr. Miro Kolesar, available the occasion, said, "We are committed to providing users with a comprehensive, secure, efficient, and free financial, ecological platform with exchanges, public chains, DAO, DeFi, wallets, quantitative funds, digital asset management, and many other applications. In this regard MTX Exchange, which is the key product offering of the Metax Group in the DeFi space, has at its core of the Group's ecosystem in its vision of entering into the digital assets landscape, with two major licenses in the United States MSB and Cayman Islands."

"MTX Exchange provides global digital asset trading users with one-stop financial services such as management, trading and investment, including smart PAMM documentary system, professional documentary team, diversified DeFi products and other trading ecological value closed-loop. The exchange would generate revenue from contract capital management documentaries, quantitative trading, and joint market capitalization," continued the CEO.

MT Token, the Native Token of the MTX Exchange

For any digital asset exchange, a blockchain based token is imperative. MTX Exchange realizes that and features its dedicated token i.e. MT Token which enables not only the user entry into the MTX Exchange but also enables them to get entry to the entire Metax Financial ecosystem by offering multiple products and services offered within the Metax Ecosystem. MT Token has the ticker as MTT and will be deployed on BSC Blockchain as BEP20 Token where as users will be able to obtain the token directly from the listed digital asset platform and DEXes.

For more information about the MTX Exchange and Metax Group Limited, please visit the website http://www.metaxgroup.net/index.html

Media Contact

Brand: Metax Group Limited

Email: support@mtx.exchange

Website: https://www.metaxgroup.net/

SOURCE: Metax Group Limited