Global Electric Bikes Market to Reach $34.7 Billion by 2026



The bike boom can be attributed to confluence of various favorable factors. While shutdown of gyms prompted people to explore other options for physical workouts, various workers started searching for alternatives to subways and buses. In addition, stay-at-home mandates drove families to look for options to keep children stay active, including leisure family-oriented bikes. Families are investing in bikes to support kids who were unable to go to pools. Bicycles have provided families with the option to stay active and engage in physical exercise during pandemic. The scenario is driving demand for electric-assist bikes. The strong demand for commuter electric bikes has created shortage of these bikes across stores in the US and UK. Leading manufacturers of these bicycles are finding it challenging to ramp up demand for addressing demand, leading to longer delivery times. The pandemic is anticipated to bring a long-term change in consumer preference and considerably benefit the global e-bikes market in the coming months and years.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electric Bikes estimated at US$23 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period. Pedal Assist, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.3% CAGR to reach US$32.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Throttle segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 12.3% share of the global Electric Bikes market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $14.8 Billion by 2026



The Electric Bikes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 4.84% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$14.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 5.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$16.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



Manufacturers are continuously investing in research and development to create improved technologies for electronic bicycles so as to improve efficiency and increase share in the market. The increased costs related to the purchase of electronic bicycles and the restricted driving range of such vehicles are some of the concerns that are constricting the e-bike current market size. Limited charging infrastructure and long charging sessions for e-bikes are some of the factors that further impede growth in the market. Nevertheless, market players are responding to the concerns by installing fast-charging technologies in e-bikes so that riders can charge bikes much quicker and ride longer distances. Governments throughout the world have enacted several e-bike related regulations and policies for better safety. For example, the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Act limits e-bikes with a 500-watt motor to a top speed limit of 32 kmph. The law helps riders shun over-acceleration and hence safeguard the riders as well as the surroundings.

Select Competitors (Total 196 Featured) -

Accell Group N.V

Aima Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Ampler Bikes

Cannondale Bicycle Corporation

Coboc GmbH & Co. KG

Cowboy

Derby Cycle AG

Desiknio

M1-Sporttechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd.

Kalkhoff

Merida Industry Co., Ltd.

Moustache Bikes

Pedego Electric Bikes

Riese & Muller

Robert Bosch GmbH

Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc.

Trek Bicycle Corporation

VanMoof BV

Yadea Group Holdings Ltd.

Yamaha Motor Company Limited







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Weak Economic Environment Discourages Overall Market Sentiments

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change)

for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Factors Driving Bicycle and E-bike Sales during Pandemic

COVID-19 Pandemic Augurs Well for E-bikes Industry despite

Challenges

An Introduction to Electric Bikes

Electric Bikes: An Emerging Segment

Select Innovative and Creative Bikes

Overview and Outlook

Key Growth Drivers of the E-bike Market

Pedal-assist: The Most Sought After Mode

World Electric Bikes Market by Mode (2020 & 2027): Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for Pedal Assist, and Throttle

Analysis by Drive Mechanism

World Electric Bikes Market by Drive Mechanism (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Hub Motor, and Mid Drive

Analysis by Battery Type: Lithium Challenges Dominance of Lead

Acid

World Electric Bikes Market by Battery Type (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Lead Acid, Lithium Ion,

Lithium Polymer, and Other Battery Types

Regional Analysis: Asia-Pacific and Europe Lead the Market

World Electric Bikes Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

World Electric Bikes Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR

(Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, USA, Latin

America, Europe, Rest of World, Canada, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Companies Benefit from Bike Sales During COVID-19 Pandemic

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

Electric Bikes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Key Trends in E-bike Market

Demand for Electric Bicycles Gains Momentum

World e-Bike Market (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales by e-Bike Type for City, Touring, Mountain, Folding, and

Others

World e-Bike Market (2019): Penetration Rate (in %) for Select

Countries/Region

Definition of E-Bicycles in Select Regions

Demand for Sustainability to Drives Sales

Electric Mountain Bikes Improve on Aesthetics and Functionality

A Growing Trend of Electric Assist Bike

E-bikes Benefiting with Increase in Urban Sprawl

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Electric Bike Sales to Skyrocket with Transformation of Cities

Smart Cities Adopt Technologies to Improve Health of Citizens

Number of Smart Cities Worldwide by Geographic Region (2025)

Biker Friendly Transformation Plans Announced by Cities to

Propel Market Growth

Bike-Sharing Model: An Opportunity Knocking on the Door

Bringing Bikes Closer to Riders

New Technology Trends in Bicycles to Help E-Bike Industry

Technological Transformation in the Biking Industry

Tech Revolutions That Shaped the Modern E-biking Industry

Innovations in Smart Bicycling

Select Innovations and Advancements

Challenges Confronting the Electric Biking Industry

Challenges in E-bike Manufacturing

E-bike Design Challenges

Fewer Distribution Channels

Technology Challenges



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pedal

Assist by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Pedal Assist by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Throttle by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Throttle by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hub

Motor by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Hub Motor by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mid

Drive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Mid Drive by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lead

Acid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Lead Acid by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lithium Ion by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Lithium Ion by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lithium Polymer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Lithium Polymer by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Battery Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Battery Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Bikes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Electric Bikes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 19: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Bikes by Mode - Pedal Assist and Throttle -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by Mode -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pedal Assist and

Throttle for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 21: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Bikes by Drive Mechanism - Hub Motor and Mid Drive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: USA 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by Drive

Mechanism - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hub Motor

and Mid Drive for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Bikes by Battery Type - Lead Acid, Lithium Ion,

Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by Battery

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead Acid,

Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types for the

Years 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Bikes by Mode - Pedal Assist and Throttle -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by Mode -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pedal Assist and

Throttle for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 27: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Bikes by Drive Mechanism - Hub Motor and Mid Drive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by Drive

Mechanism - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hub Motor

and Mid Drive for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Bikes by Battery Type - Lead Acid, Lithium Ion,

Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by

Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead

Acid, Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types for

the Years 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Electric Bikes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 31: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Bikes by Mode - Pedal Assist and Throttle -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by Mode -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pedal Assist and

Throttle for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 33: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Bikes by Drive Mechanism - Hub Motor and Mid Drive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by Drive

Mechanism - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hub Motor

and Mid Drive for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Bikes by Battery Type - Lead Acid, Lithium Ion,

Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by

Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead

Acid, Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types for

the Years 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Electric Bikes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 37: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Bikes by Mode - Pedal Assist and Throttle -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: China 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by Mode -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pedal Assist and

Throttle for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 39: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Bikes by Drive Mechanism - Hub Motor and Mid Drive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: China 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by Drive

Mechanism - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hub Motor

and Mid Drive for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Bikes by Battery Type - Lead Acid, Lithium Ion,

Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 42: China 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by

Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead

Acid, Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types for

the Years 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Electric Bikes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 43: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Bikes by Mode - Pedal Assist and Throttle -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by Mode -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pedal Assist and

Throttle for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 45: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Bikes by Drive Mechanism - Hub Motor and Mid Drive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by Drive

Mechanism - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hub Motor

and Mid Drive for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Bikes by Battery Type - Lead Acid, Lithium Ion,

Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by

Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead

Acid, Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types for

the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Bikes by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Belgium, Netherlands and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Belgium, Netherlands and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Electric Bikes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 51: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Bikes by Mode - Pedal Assist and Throttle -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: France 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by Mode -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pedal Assist and

Throttle for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Bikes by Drive Mechanism - Hub Motor and Mid Drive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: France 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by Drive

Mechanism - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hub Motor

and Mid Drive for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Bikes by Battery Type - Lead Acid, Lithium Ion,

Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 56: France 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by

Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead

Acid, Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types for

the Years 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Electric Bikes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 57: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Bikes by Mode - Pedal Assist and Throttle -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by Mode -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pedal Assist and

Throttle for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Bikes by Drive Mechanism - Hub Motor and Mid Drive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by

Drive Mechanism - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hub

Motor and Mid Drive for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Bikes by Battery Type - Lead Acid, Lithium Ion,

Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by

Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead

Acid, Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types for

the Years 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 63: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Bikes by Mode - Pedal Assist and Throttle -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by Mode -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pedal Assist and

Throttle for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Bikes by Drive Mechanism - Hub Motor and Mid Drive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by Drive

Mechanism - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hub Motor

and Mid Drive for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Bikes by Battery Type - Lead Acid, Lithium Ion,

Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by

Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead

Acid, Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types for

the Years 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Electric Bikes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 69: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Bikes by Mode - Pedal Assist and Throttle -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 70: UK 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by Mode -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pedal Assist and

Throttle for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Bikes by Drive Mechanism - Hub Motor and Mid Drive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: UK 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by Drive

Mechanism - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hub Motor

and Mid Drive for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Bikes by Battery Type - Lead Acid, Lithium Ion,

Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 74: UK 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by Battery

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead Acid,

Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types for the

Years 2021 & 2027



BELGIUM

Table 75: Belgium Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Bikes by Mode - Pedal Assist and Throttle -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 76: Belgium 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by Mode -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pedal Assist and

Throttle for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 77: Belgium Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Bikes by Drive Mechanism - Hub Motor and Mid Drive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Belgium 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by

Drive Mechanism - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hub

Motor and Mid Drive for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 79: Belgium Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Bikes by Battery Type - Lead Acid, Lithium Ion,

Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: Belgium 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by

Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead

Acid, Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types for

the Years 2021 & 2027



NETHERLANDS

Table 81: Netherlands Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Electric Bikes by Mode - Pedal Assist and Throttle -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 82: Netherlands 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by

Mode - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pedal Assist and

Throttle for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 83: Netherlands Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Electric Bikes by Drive Mechanism - Hub Motor and Mid Drive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Netherlands 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by

Drive Mechanism - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hub

Motor and Mid Drive for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Netherlands Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Electric Bikes by Battery Type - Lead Acid, Lithium Ion,

Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 86: Netherlands 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by

Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead

Acid, Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types for

the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 87: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Electric Bikes by Mode - Pedal Assist and Throttle -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 88: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes

by Mode - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pedal Assist

and Throttle for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Electric Bikes by Drive Mechanism - Hub Motor and Mid Drive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes

by Drive Mechanism - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hub Motor and Mid Drive for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Electric Bikes by Battery Type - Lead Acid, Lithium Ion,

Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes

by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead

Acid, Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types for

the Years 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Electric Bikes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 93: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Electric Bikes by Mode - Pedal Assist and Throttle -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 94: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by

Mode - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pedal Assist and

Throttle for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Electric Bikes by Drive Mechanism - Hub Motor and Mid Drive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by

Drive Mechanism - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hub

Motor and Mid Drive for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Electric Bikes by Battery Type - Lead Acid, Lithium Ion,

Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 98: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by

Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead

Acid, Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types for

the Years 2021 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Electric Bikes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)

Table 99: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Electric Bikes by Mode - Pedal Assist and Throttle -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 100: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes

by Mode - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pedal Assist

and Throttle for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 101: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Electric Bikes by Drive Mechanism - Hub Motor and Mid Drive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes

by Drive Mechanism - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hub Motor and Mid Drive for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 103: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Electric Bikes by Battery Type - Lead Acid, Lithium Ion,

Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 104: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes

by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead

Acid, Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types for

the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 105: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Electric Bikes by Mode - Pedal Assist and Throttle -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 106: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes

by Mode - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pedal Assist

and Throttle for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 107: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Electric Bikes by Drive Mechanism - Hub Motor and Mid Drive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes

by Drive Mechanism - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hub Motor and Mid Drive for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 109: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Electric Bikes by Battery Type - Lead Acid, Lithium Ion,

Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 110: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes

by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead

Acid, Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types for

the Years 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 196

