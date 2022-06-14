New York, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Bikes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895991/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Electric Bikes Market to Reach $34.7 Billion by 2026
The bike boom can be attributed to confluence of various favorable factors. While shutdown of gyms prompted people to explore other options for physical workouts, various workers started searching for alternatives to subways and buses. In addition, stay-at-home mandates drove families to look for options to keep children stay active, including leisure family-oriented bikes. Families are investing in bikes to support kids who were unable to go to pools. Bicycles have provided families with the option to stay active and engage in physical exercise during pandemic. The scenario is driving demand for electric-assist bikes. The strong demand for commuter electric bikes has created shortage of these bikes across stores in the US and UK. Leading manufacturers of these bicycles are finding it challenging to ramp up demand for addressing demand, leading to longer delivery times. The pandemic is anticipated to bring a long-term change in consumer preference and considerably benefit the global e-bikes market in the coming months and years.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electric Bikes estimated at US$23 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period. Pedal Assist, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.3% CAGR to reach US$32.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Throttle segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 12.3% share of the global Electric Bikes market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $14.8 Billion by 2026
The Electric Bikes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 4.84% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$14.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 5.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$16.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Manufacturers are continuously investing in research and development to create improved technologies for electronic bicycles so as to improve efficiency and increase share in the market. The increased costs related to the purchase of electronic bicycles and the restricted driving range of such vehicles are some of the concerns that are constricting the e-bike current market size. Limited charging infrastructure and long charging sessions for e-bikes are some of the factors that further impede growth in the market. Nevertheless, market players are responding to the concerns by installing fast-charging technologies in e-bikes so that riders can charge bikes much quicker and ride longer distances. Governments throughout the world have enacted several e-bike related regulations and policies for better safety. For example, the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Act limits e-bikes with a 500-watt motor to a top speed limit of 32 kmph. The law helps riders shun over-acceleration and hence safeguard the riders as well as the surroundings.
Select Competitors (Total 196 Featured) -
- Accell Group N.V
- Aima Technology Group Co. Ltd.
- Ampler Bikes
- Cannondale Bicycle Corporation
- Coboc GmbH & Co. KG
- Cowboy
- Derby Cycle AG
- Desiknio
- M1-Sporttechnik GmbH & Co. KG
- Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd.
- Kalkhoff
- Merida Industry Co., Ltd.
- Moustache Bikes
- Pedego Electric Bikes
- Riese & Muller
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc.
- Trek Bicycle Corporation
- VanMoof BV
- Yadea Group Holdings Ltd.
- Yamaha Motor Company Limited
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895991/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Weak Economic Environment Discourages Overall Market Sentiments
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change)
for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Factors Driving Bicycle and E-bike Sales during Pandemic
COVID-19 Pandemic Augurs Well for E-bikes Industry despite
Challenges
An Introduction to Electric Bikes
Electric Bikes: An Emerging Segment
Select Innovative and Creative Bikes
Overview and Outlook
Key Growth Drivers of the E-bike Market
Pedal-assist: The Most Sought After Mode
World Electric Bikes Market by Mode (2020 & 2027): Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for Pedal Assist, and Throttle
Analysis by Drive Mechanism
World Electric Bikes Market by Drive Mechanism (2020 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Hub Motor, and Mid Drive
Analysis by Battery Type: Lithium Challenges Dominance of Lead
Acid
World Electric Bikes Market by Battery Type (2020 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Lead Acid, Lithium Ion,
Lithium Polymer, and Other Battery Types
Regional Analysis: Asia-Pacific and Europe Lead the Market
World Electric Bikes Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions
World Electric Bikes Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR
(Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, USA, Latin
America, Europe, Rest of World, Canada, and Japan
Competitive Scenario
Companies Benefit from Bike Sales During COVID-19 Pandemic
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
Electric Bikes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Key Trends in E-bike Market
Demand for Electric Bicycles Gains Momentum
World e-Bike Market (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales by e-Bike Type for City, Touring, Mountain, Folding, and
Others
World e-Bike Market (2019): Penetration Rate (in %) for Select
Countries/Region
Definition of E-Bicycles in Select Regions
Demand for Sustainability to Drives Sales
Electric Mountain Bikes Improve on Aesthetics and Functionality
A Growing Trend of Electric Assist Bike
E-bikes Benefiting with Increase in Urban Sprawl
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Electric Bike Sales to Skyrocket with Transformation of Cities
Smart Cities Adopt Technologies to Improve Health of Citizens
Number of Smart Cities Worldwide by Geographic Region (2025)
Biker Friendly Transformation Plans Announced by Cities to
Propel Market Growth
Bike-Sharing Model: An Opportunity Knocking on the Door
Bringing Bikes Closer to Riders
New Technology Trends in Bicycles to Help E-Bike Industry
Technological Transformation in the Biking Industry
Tech Revolutions That Shaped the Modern E-biking Industry
Innovations in Smart Bicycling
Select Innovations and Advancements
Challenges Confronting the Electric Biking Industry
Challenges in E-bike Manufacturing
E-bike Design Challenges
Fewer Distribution Channels
Technology Challenges
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pedal
Assist by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Pedal Assist by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Throttle by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Throttle by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hub
Motor by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Hub Motor by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mid
Drive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Mid Drive by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lead
Acid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Lead Acid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium Ion by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Lithium Ion by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium Polymer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Lithium Polymer by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Battery Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Battery Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Bikes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Electric Bikes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 19: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Bikes by Mode - Pedal Assist and Throttle -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by Mode -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pedal Assist and
Throttle for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 21: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Bikes by Drive Mechanism - Hub Motor and Mid Drive -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: USA 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by Drive
Mechanism - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hub Motor
and Mid Drive for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Bikes by Battery Type - Lead Acid, Lithium Ion,
Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by Battery
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead Acid,
Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types for the
Years 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Bikes by Mode - Pedal Assist and Throttle -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by Mode -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pedal Assist and
Throttle for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 27: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Bikes by Drive Mechanism - Hub Motor and Mid Drive -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by Drive
Mechanism - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hub Motor
and Mid Drive for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Bikes by Battery Type - Lead Acid, Lithium Ion,
Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by
Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead
Acid, Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types for
the Years 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Electric Bikes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 31: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Bikes by Mode - Pedal Assist and Throttle -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by Mode -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pedal Assist and
Throttle for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 33: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Bikes by Drive Mechanism - Hub Motor and Mid Drive -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by Drive
Mechanism - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hub Motor
and Mid Drive for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Bikes by Battery Type - Lead Acid, Lithium Ion,
Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by
Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead
Acid, Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types for
the Years 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Electric Bikes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 37: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Bikes by Mode - Pedal Assist and Throttle -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: China 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by Mode -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pedal Assist and
Throttle for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 39: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Bikes by Drive Mechanism - Hub Motor and Mid Drive -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: China 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by Drive
Mechanism - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hub Motor
and Mid Drive for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Bikes by Battery Type - Lead Acid, Lithium Ion,
Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 42: China 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by
Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead
Acid, Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types for
the Years 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Electric Bikes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 43: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Bikes by Mode - Pedal Assist and Throttle -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by Mode -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pedal Assist and
Throttle for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 45: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Bikes by Drive Mechanism - Hub Motor and Mid Drive -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by Drive
Mechanism - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hub Motor
and Mid Drive for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Bikes by Battery Type - Lead Acid, Lithium Ion,
Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by
Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead
Acid, Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types for
the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Bikes by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Belgium, Netherlands and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Belgium, Netherlands and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Electric Bikes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 51: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Bikes by Mode - Pedal Assist and Throttle -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: France 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by Mode -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pedal Assist and
Throttle for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Bikes by Drive Mechanism - Hub Motor and Mid Drive -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: France 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by Drive
Mechanism - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hub Motor
and Mid Drive for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Bikes by Battery Type - Lead Acid, Lithium Ion,
Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 56: France 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by
Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead
Acid, Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types for
the Years 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Electric Bikes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 57: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Bikes by Mode - Pedal Assist and Throttle -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by Mode -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pedal Assist and
Throttle for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Bikes by Drive Mechanism - Hub Motor and Mid Drive -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by
Drive Mechanism - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hub
Motor and Mid Drive for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Bikes by Battery Type - Lead Acid, Lithium Ion,
Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 62: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by
Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead
Acid, Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types for
the Years 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 63: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Bikes by Mode - Pedal Assist and Throttle -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by Mode -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pedal Assist and
Throttle for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Bikes by Drive Mechanism - Hub Motor and Mid Drive -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by Drive
Mechanism - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hub Motor
and Mid Drive for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Bikes by Battery Type - Lead Acid, Lithium Ion,
Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 68: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by
Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead
Acid, Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types for
the Years 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Electric Bikes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 69: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Bikes by Mode - Pedal Assist and Throttle -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 70: UK 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by Mode -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pedal Assist and
Throttle for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Bikes by Drive Mechanism - Hub Motor and Mid Drive -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: UK 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by Drive
Mechanism - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hub Motor
and Mid Drive for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Bikes by Battery Type - Lead Acid, Lithium Ion,
Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 74: UK 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by Battery
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead Acid,
Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types for the
Years 2021 & 2027
BELGIUM
Table 75: Belgium Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Bikes by Mode - Pedal Assist and Throttle -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 76: Belgium 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by Mode -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pedal Assist and
Throttle for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 77: Belgium Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Bikes by Drive Mechanism - Hub Motor and Mid Drive -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Belgium 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by
Drive Mechanism - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hub
Motor and Mid Drive for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 79: Belgium Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Bikes by Battery Type - Lead Acid, Lithium Ion,
Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 80: Belgium 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by
Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead
Acid, Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types for
the Years 2021 & 2027
NETHERLANDS
Table 81: Netherlands Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Electric Bikes by Mode - Pedal Assist and Throttle -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 82: Netherlands 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by
Mode - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pedal Assist and
Throttle for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 83: Netherlands Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Electric Bikes by Drive Mechanism - Hub Motor and Mid Drive -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Netherlands 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by
Drive Mechanism - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hub
Motor and Mid Drive for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Netherlands Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Electric Bikes by Battery Type - Lead Acid, Lithium Ion,
Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 86: Netherlands 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by
Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead
Acid, Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types for
the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 87: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Electric Bikes by Mode - Pedal Assist and Throttle -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 88: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes
by Mode - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pedal Assist
and Throttle for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Electric Bikes by Drive Mechanism - Hub Motor and Mid Drive -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes
by Drive Mechanism - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hub Motor and Mid Drive for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Electric Bikes by Battery Type - Lead Acid, Lithium Ion,
Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes
by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead
Acid, Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types for
the Years 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Electric Bikes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Electric Bikes by Mode - Pedal Assist and Throttle -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 94: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by
Mode - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pedal Assist and
Throttle for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Electric Bikes by Drive Mechanism - Hub Motor and Mid Drive -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by
Drive Mechanism - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hub
Motor and Mid Drive for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Electric Bikes by Battery Type - Lead Acid, Lithium Ion,
Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 98: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes by
Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead
Acid, Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types for
the Years 2021 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Electric Bikes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 99: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Electric Bikes by Mode - Pedal Assist and Throttle -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 100: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes
by Mode - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pedal Assist
and Throttle for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 101: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Electric Bikes by Drive Mechanism - Hub Motor and Mid Drive -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes
by Drive Mechanism - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hub Motor and Mid Drive for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 103: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Electric Bikes by Battery Type - Lead Acid, Lithium Ion,
Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 104: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes
by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead
Acid, Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types for
the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 105: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Electric Bikes by Mode - Pedal Assist and Throttle -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 106: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes
by Mode - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pedal Assist
and Throttle for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 107: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Electric Bikes by Drive Mechanism - Hub Motor and Mid Drive -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes
by Drive Mechanism - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hub Motor and Mid Drive for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 109: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Electric Bikes by Battery Type - Lead Acid, Lithium Ion,
Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 110: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Electric Bikes
by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lead
Acid, Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer and Other Battery Types for
the Years 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 196
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895991/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________