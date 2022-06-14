Kinistin Saulteaux Nation’s Leadership Announces Their Own Mobile Application for Membership Communications, Resources, and Support Programs

TISDALE, Saskatchewan, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinistin Saulteaux Nation has created a custom mobile app for their members to act as a dedicated digital communications platform. The app (released on April 29th) will be used to keep band members aware of important communications from the Band Office.

In order to encourage members to download and register for the app, the Nation entered every band member who registered into a draw for a $100 gift card. Within one week, over 10% of the entire registered population of the Nation had acquired a login and are currently eligible to receive push notifications directly from the Band Office.

Chief and Council elected to create their app on the Communikit mobile application platform, created by Aivia Design and Technology based out of Edmonton, AB. Leadership selected Communikit as a platform for multiple reasons, but primarily because it is the first and fastest-growing software designed specifically for progressive Indigenous Nations to communicate with their members.

Kinistin band members are able to access documents, forms, news articles, event information, job opportunities, and important announcements in the app, and can even send messages directly to the Band Office using the built-in forms.

“Our Nation’s population of about 1,100 members are split roughly 50/50 between those living on and off-reserve. Having so much of our population living remotely makes it difficult to keep everyone notified in a timely manner—not everyone has a Facebook or Twitter account, so we needed a more reliable way to reach our members,” explained Chief Felix Thomas.

“Having our own mobile app, capable of immediate and direct contact with individuals, groups, and all members means we can provide an even greater level of engagement with the community.”

The Kinistin Saulteaux Nation App is currently available for free download for Apple and Android devices.

About Kinistin Saulteaux Nation

Kinistin Saulteaux Nation is located roughly 40km southeast of Melfort, SK with their headquarters located in Tisdale, SK. Named for Chief Kinistin, the Nation is a signatory of Treaty 4 and their lands cover a combined area of 4,020.2 hectares.

Media Contact:

Simone Cote

scote@kinistin.sk.ca

(306) 292-9468

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ed88565-214a-4ea5-be4a-29b61507ea4b