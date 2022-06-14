LENSAR’s Ally Laser Cataract System cleared by FDA: Parkhurst NuVision will be among the first in US to offer

San Antonio, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ally Lensar laser is a cataract treatment system that combines a femtosecond laser for cataract surgery with phacoemulsification in a single medical device. Phacoemulsification, which uses ultrasound technology, has been the gold-standard for cataract surgery since the early 1980’s, whereas femtosecond laser systems for eye surgery were originally used in LASIK in the early 2000’s, and then later developed to be used alongside phacoemulsification during cataract surgery. This is a landmark achievement in ophthalmology that these two proven systems for cataract surgery are now married together within a single piece of technology. The Ally laser cataract system will deliver safe and effective cataract surgery for patients suffering from blurry vision due to cataracts, likely for generations to come.

Since cataracts are the world’s leading cause of treatable blindness, cataract surgery is the single most common surgical procedure performed in the United States. As a clinical researcher and member of the LENSAR Medical Advisory Board, Dr. Gregory Parkhurst at Parkhurst NuVision in San Antonio is excited to lead one of the first cataract surgery practices in the United States to offer the Ally laser to his patients needing cataract surgery.

"As a Lensar Medical Advisory Board Member, clinical researcher and scientist, I was honored to help LENSAR, develop the ALLY System. With FDA clearance, I look forward to providing next-gen laser cataract surgery to my patients,” said Gregory Parkhurst, MD.

Cataracts occur when there is a clouding of the natural lens of the eye, often due to aging, years of UV-light exposure, and/or lack of adequate nutrition. While cataract surgery San Antonio patients are common, approximately 10 million cataract surgeries are performed globally on an annual basis.

"The ability to combine phaco and a new LENSAR laser into a single adaptive system for use in the operating room will make cataract surgery easier for patents and eye surgeons alike. This reminds me of when we used to have 3 or 4 handheld devices (a blackberry calendar, a GPS, a camera, and a cell phone) before smart phones came along and combined all of those technologies into a single device,” said Dr. Parkhurst. “The Ally system is the next evolution in cataract surgery and will change the way cataract surgery is done world-wide for the next generation of patients and surgeons.”

Laser cataract surgery is a quick and effective procedure that offers many benefits. The Ally system can be used to remove cataracts and also correct vision problems like astigmatism; together with specialized lenses, even eliminate the need for glasses, including reading glasses and bifocals after cataract surgery. The Ally LENSAR laser may be an ideal option for ophthalmologists who want to provide vision correction along with cataract treatment, without having to invest, maintain, and find floor space for multiple pieces of medical equipment in their operating suites.

Because no two cataracts or vision needs are exactly alike, each individual patient needs to understand the benefits and potential risks of any cataract or vision correction procedure. A virtual-online or in-person consultation with an eye doctor at Parkhurst NuVision in San Antonio can give you the information you need to make an informed decision on vision correction procedures and cataract surgery.





ABOUT PARKHURST NUVISION