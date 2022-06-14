APTIM Receives Top Industry Rankings from Engineering News-Record 2022 Top 400 Contractors List

Baton Rouge, La., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APTIM, an industry leader specializing in environmental services, critical infrastructure, technical and data solutions, and resilience, is proud to announce their 2022 Engineering News-Record’s (ENR) rankings.

ENR, established as a leading construction and engineering industry publication, reports on top firms leading in these sectors both in the United States and around the world. The Top 400 Contractors list, published annually in May, ranks the 400 largest U.S.-based general contractors, both publicly and privately held, based on construction contracting-specific revenue.

APTIM’s 2022 ENR rankings are as follows:

#4 for Top 20 Hazardous Waste Contractors

#9 for Top 20 Petroleum Contractors

#20 for Top 50 Contractors Working Abroad

#49 for Top 50 Domestic Heavy Contractors

#90 for Top 100 Contractors by New Contracts

#94 for Top 400 Contractors

“We thank ENR for including APTIM in its rankings again this year. APTIM earns these rankings and all other recognition only through the talents of our teammates and their commitment to our clients, communities, and to one another,” said APTIM Chairman and CEO Mark Fallon.

APTIM is a global industry leader headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. With more than 4,000 employees worldwide, APTIM specializes in environmental services, sustainability and energy solutions, program management, resilience, critical infrastructure, as well as technical and data solutions. Our dedicated people have proven experience and expertise to provide integrated services and solutions to government agencies, commercial, industrial and energy customers. APTIM commits to accelerating the transition toward a clean and efficient energy economy, building a sustainable future for our communities and natural world, and creating an inclusive, equitable environment that celebrates diversity of our people.