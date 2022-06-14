New York, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dental Floss Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195703/?utm_source=GNW



There has been increased awareness about oral health and maintaining healthy teeth during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many studies and organizations have suggested the importance of oral health. For instance, the German Society of Dentistry and Oral Medicine (DGZMK) has stressed the importance of dental health and the systemic relevance of dentistry, especially during the pandemic. This is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market.



The major factors contributing to the growth of the market are the increase in the incidence of oral problems and the increasing demand for oral care products. As per the Platform for Better Oral Health in Europe, in 2018, more than 50% of the European population suffered from some form of periodontitis, and over 10% of the population had severe dental diseases, with its prevalence significantly rising to 70-85% in the population aged between 60 to 65 years.



In addition, there has been increasing awareness about oral health around the world. This is backed by initiatives taken by several government and non-government organizations, which is impacting the growth of the market studied. For instance, in February 2020, the American Dental Association conducted National Children’s Dental Health Month, which brought together thousands of dedicated professionals, healthcare providers, and educators to promote the benefits of good oral health among children and their caregivers. Furthermore, the Oral Health Foundation, one of the major independent oral health charities based in the United Kingdom, has been conducting various awareness programs on oral health for many years. The foundation is planning to conduct an awareness month on oral health between May 17 and June 17, 2021. Also, the high adoption of tobacco products that cause detrimental effects on oral health is also one of the major contributors to the adoption of convenient and easy to use products. This factor is also anticipated to fuel the demand for dental floss over the forecast period.



The rising geriatric population is also expected to serve the market growth, as this age group is more likely to adopt dental floss. Countries such as Japan, Germany, and the United States have the highest percentage of the elderly population and are projected to witness the growing penetration of the product owing to its effectiveness and compactness. For instance, as per the Revision of World Population Prospects, the proportion of people aged 65 years and older in Japan will increase from the current level of 28% to 38% by 2050. However, the availability of alternatives, like dental picks, is the major restraint for the market growth.



Key Market Trends



The Waxed Dental Floss Segment is Expected to Witness Rapid Growth



Waxed dental floss is expected to hold a significant market share over the forecast period. The major reason propelling the growth of this segment is the growing aging population and increasing oral problems. As per the according to the World Health Organization, it is estimated that 2.3 billion people suffer from dental caries of permanent teeth, and more than 530 million children suffer from caries of primary teeth globally. These waxed dental flosses have added advantages as they contain essential oils and enzymes, resulting in effective plaque removal. In addition, waxed dental floss is also available in a polymer coating, which prevents shredding and provides effortless plaque removal. The key players in the market are also focused on investing in natural wax ingredients to produce and commercialize natural dental floss, majorly made up of three natural waxes, namely, jojoba, carnauba, and beeswax, which is further fueling the market growth.



North America Dominates the Market and It is Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period



North America is anticipated to dominate the market share of the dental floss market throughout the forecast period. The rising prevalence of oral diseases and the established healthcare infrastructure are expected to be the major factors propelling the growth of the market in this region. For instance, in 2019, the American Academy of Periodontology estimated that more than 50% of American adults above 30 years of age have periodontitis in one or more teeth; the more advanced form of periodontal disease was equivalent to approximately 64.7 million Americans. Moreover, there is a steady increase in the number of geriatric populations that require regular dental check-ups and assistance. This has also contributed to the growth of the market studied in America. Also, as per the US Census data and Simmons National Consumer Survey (NHCS), it was reported that 25.62 million Americans used manual toothbrushes five or more times, and 14.13 million Americans used store brand dental floss/flossers/picks eight or more times within a week in 2020.



Additionally, awareness of the importance of oral hygiene to the overall health in the country is also driving the market growth. The American Dental Association (ADA) is also known to contribute to spreading awareness among Americans about the benefits of oral hygiene. The Protection and Affordable care Act (PACA) has helped create an organized and competitive market for health insurance by offering private health insurance coverage that lowers the out-of-pocket costs to individuals for health and dental services. Thus, owing to the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The dental floss market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. The market players are focusing on product development to gain a competitive edge in the market share. Some of the companies that are currently dominating the market are Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Johnson & Johnson, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Dr. Fresh LLC, Lion Corporation, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., etc.



