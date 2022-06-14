New York, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polyphenol Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195702/?utm_source=GNW



Globally, consumers are becoming health conscious, thus showing preference towards products that provide additional health benefits (such as health foods). This trend is expected to boost the polyphenols market as it is extensively used in health foods.



Key Market Trends



Growing Awareness Regarding the Health Benefits of Polyphenols



The polyphenols are associated with the multiple health benefits which spreading the awareness among the food manufacturers to utilize the polyphenols in dietary supplements and different food products, which is further accelerating the global polyphenols market. Polyphenols are also one of the major demanding ingredients for the pharmaceutical industry due to offering the disease protective benefits. Apart from that, polyphenols are a natural ingredient and also linked with providing different flavors and colors to the various food products. As the consumer across the globe is favoring the food products which are produced by adding the natural ingredient, the polyphenols are emerging as a perfect alternative to the synthetic colors, preservatives, and other food additives.



Asia-Pacific Holds Significant Market Share



The Asia Pacific emerged as the largest regional market, followed by North America. China, India, South Korea, and Japan are anticipated to witness major product demand in the coming years on account of increasing health awareness among the growing diet-conscious population, seeking functional benefits in every kind of food they consume. Surging population and awareness about polyphenol benefits on human health are expected to drive the market in the Asia Pacific.



Competitive Landscape



Some of the major key players in the polyphenol market, globally includes ADM, Naturex Inc., Frutarom Ltd., Aquanova AG., Ajinomoto OmniChem N.V - NaturalSpecialities, CPC INGREDIENTS, UNITED KINGDOM, CHR. HANSEN, among others. These companies are mainly focused on capacity expansion owing to the increasing demand for health foods containing high amounts of polyphenols.



