Sales in the Home Rehabilitation Services Market are slated to increase at a CAGR of 4.8%, to reach US$ 140.5 Bn by 2032 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insight’s latest analysis, the global home rehabilitation services market was valued at over US$ 84.1 Bn in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of close to 4.8% over the forecast period (2022-2032).



The home rehabilitation services market is witnessing a high demand owing to the rising prevalence of chronic disease, surge in the population with disability and the increase in the number of baby boomers.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 1 billion people in the world live with disability. Some health conditions associated with a disability will result in poor healthcare needs. In most parts of the world, people with disabilities face extreme barriers while accessing health and rehabilitation services.

It is critical for home care patients to not only identify each subject's stimuli, incorporate them into everyday life, and increase the number of times in training, but also to observe tenderly and attend with sympathy. Such a strategy would alleviate a subject's worry while also providing motivation and peace of mind.

The increased awareness of the benefits of home rehabilitation services among physicians and patients and rising trend of home healthcare government support and initiative and the increasing adoption of telerehabilitation and e-health will provide even more attractive potential for market expansion.

“Increasing popularity of telehealth services, along with growing demand for ortho rehabilitation will augment the growth in the market over the assessment period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Sales in the ortho rehabilitation segment are forecast to increase at a 5% CAGR over the assessment period.

The U.S. will dominate the North America home rehabilitation services market and held 92.8% of the total market share in 2021.

Demand for home rehabilitation services in China will grow at a 5% CAGR through 2032.

Australia will emerge as a lucrative pocket, with demand growing at a 4.6% CAGR over the forecast period.

Competition Landscape

Key service providers are collaborating at all levels of the health system to develop technical, policy, and research capability, as well as increase political commitment and inspire leadership.

Various manufacturers are also utilising modern technologies and supporting simple, low-cost service delivery methods to provide access to rehabilitation in the home and community, which is where it is most needed. For instance:

In late 2020, ReLAB-HS launched a five-year initiative adapted to satisfy the growing need for physical rehabilitation services in low- and middle-income countries.





Key Market Segments Covered in Home Rehabilitation Services Industry Research

By Service Type:

Ortho Rehabilitation

Neuro Rehabilitation

Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation

Geriatric Rehabilitation

Others





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)





Which Factors are Restraining the Demand for Home Rehabilitation Services?

Despite the growing scope of services in the developed countries, home tele-rehabilitation services tend to face many challenges across developing economies. Factors such as the lack of physician skills required in e-health, apprehensions associated with data privacy, and the dearth of national e-health policies, will hinder the growth in the home rehabilitation services market.

Most of the healthcare professionals are not well acquainted with the latest information technologies, and also find it difficult to handle modern gadgets. There is a lack of telemedicine experts in many developing countries, which can hamper demand for home rehabilitation services.

More Insights into Home Rehabilitation Services Market Report

Future Market Insights brings a comprehensive research report on forecasted revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2017 to 2032.

The global home rehabilitation services market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader. The study provides compelling insights on the home rehabilitation services market segment based on By services– (ortho rehabilitation, neuro rehabilitation, cardiopulmonary rehabilitation, geriatric rehabilitation, and others), and across seven major regions.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Services Adoption Analysis

4.2. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Rise in demand for emergency medical services

4.4. Patients’ Unmet Need for Home Rehabilitation

4.5. PESTEL Analysis

5. Market Background

5.1. Macro-Economic Factors

5.1.1. Global GDP Growth Outlook

5.1.2. Global Healthcare Outlook

5.1.3. Global Life Science Industry Outlook

5.2. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

5.2.1. Rising Cases Of Chronic Disease

5.2.2. Technological Advancements

5.2.3. Rising Number Of Healthcare Services Providers

5.2.4. Rise In Healthcare Investments

5.2.5. Government Support And Initiative

5.2.6. Rise In Healthcare Facility In Emerging Economies

5.2.7. Rising Demand For Emergency Medical Care

5.3. Market Dynamics

5.3.1. Drivers

5.3.2. Restraints

5.3.3. Opportunity Analysis

6. COVID19 Crisis Analysis

6.1. COVID19 and Impact Analysis

6.1.1. By Services Type

6.1.2. By Provider

6.1.3. By Fleet

6.1.4. By Country

6.2. 2021 Market Scenario

