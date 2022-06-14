TrackStreet unveils the future of Reseller Partner Management with Partner Portal release

Las Vegas, NV, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrackStreet, the leading MAP Policy, UPP, Authorized Partner, and Resale Policy platform, announced today the launch of Partner Portal, a self-service online platform that automates how you build and manage your reseller partner relationships.

Partner Portal increases communication potential tenfold and becomes THE central Hub where you communicate with your resale partners. This portal replaces the pen & paper, PDF/fax process that you’ve been using with a modern, electronic workflow where you can easily sign up new resale partners while also ensuring your reseller and dealer network has THE BEST and MOST CURRENT assets they need to best represent and sell your product. Partner Portal houses announcements, messages, and updated access to all of your product and digital assets, and following any updates to key product information, all authorized users are automatically notified, greatly simplifying authorized partner channel management.

“For too long, brands have been struggling with a sea of paper and PDF documents, product pictures on someone’s hard drive, and too many Excel product files to really know which one is the right one. This Partner Portal technology is the future of reseller and dealer management; enabling brands to efficiently empower their value-added partners to sell more product to the right customers with the best possible data and support.” - Andrew Schydlowsky, Founder and CEO.

Partner Portal will modernize and simplify your entire reseller process. Use it to:

Simplify management of your authorized reseller partner channel including processing new applications, account setup, resale location approvals, and more.

eSign any document or form and automatically save that information within a master customer record vault.

Automate communications of product information and image updates to your entire partner base.

Engage your partners with a self-service tool that they conveniently access from your website.



TrackStreet is the market-leading MAP Policy, UPP, Authorized Partner, and Resale Policy Enforcement technology platform, which has enabled thousands of brands to gain visibility into their online channel, protect their value-added resellers, and accelerate sales online and across traditional retail outlets. Agencies, product manufacturers, and brands of all sizes gain unprecedented visibility and control over their online sales channel via a user-friendly dashboard and suite of market visibility, compliance, and sales acceleration modules.

Attachments