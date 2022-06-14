Landsbankinn hf.: Covered bond offering results

Icelandic English

Today, Landsbankinn concluded a covered bond auction where two series were offered for sale

A total of 2 bids for ISK 200m were received in the series LBANK CB 25 at 6.94%-6.97% yield. No bids were accepted in the series, but the bank will issue ISK 5,000m for own use. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 40,560m.

A total of 4 bids for ISK 1,180m were received in the series LBANK CB 27 at 6.55%-6.60% yield. All bids were accepted in the series. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 7,560m.

Settlement date will be 21 June 2022.

Arion banki, Islandsbanki and Kvika act as market makers for covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn. Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A with stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings.