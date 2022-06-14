Verizon customers made up more than 60% of Governors Ball Music Festival attendees

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Governors Ball Music Festival returned to Citi Field for its 11th edition June 10-12 hosting tens of thousands of New Yorkers and global attendees each day of its three-day mainstay weekend. Verizon customers made up more than 60% of the attendees and used 14.5 terabytes of data over the three days, marking a 38% increase from last year. For context, 14.5TB of data is equal to one person streaming nearly three million songs, or enough music to play non-stop for over 10 years.



Throughout the weekend, Verizon customers connected to Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband were also able to share their festival experiences at super-fast speeds of up to 3Gbps during the event. Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband is built for large events and provides a broadband-like connection in more than 75 stadiums and arenas and over 1700 cities around the country.

Verizon and Snap Inc. teamed up for a new Connected Lens experience. Utilizing a Sky Segmentation Lens on Snapchat, Gov Ball attendees were able to interact with each other virtually at the festival. The 5G Lens was available exclusively to Verizon customers with a 5G device in the Verizon Cabana, where the Lens transformed the sky into a shared creative canvas. For Snapchatters with access to Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, the high-powered 5G network enabled seamless connectivity.

The Governors Ball Connected Lens prompted Snapchatters to invite friends into a shared experience where together they were able to decorate the sky above the GovBallNYC Main Stage Presented by Verizon with Gov Ball icons and pre-set phrases. They also had the ability to decorate the sky with graphics, including stickers that move to the music, in the Lens and were able to see each other’s activity in real-time, and chat directly through the Lens.

Snapchatters were also able to use the Lens on their own, and a scaled down version of the experience was available to anyone at the festival using 4G LTE or if they are connected to WiFi. The Lens, available to everyone at the Main Stage, prompted Snapchatters to scan the sky above the stage with their Snapchat camera to unlock a unique static AR experience.

Verizon was an official partner of the Governors Ball and was the Main Stage presenter. Kid Cudi, Halsey, and J. Cole headlined the festival and other acts included Jack Harlow, Becky G, Flume, Jazmine Sullivan, Louis The Child, Tove Lo, Joji and Glass Animals.

