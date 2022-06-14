StrikeForce Rebrands as Zerify, Emphasizing Zero-Trust and Verification in World’s Only Videoconferencing Solution Built on Cybersecurity

EDISON, N.J., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: SFOR), the 21-year-old company focused on proactive cybersecurity solutions for consumers, small to midsize businesses (SMBs) and enterprise companies, has changed its name to Zerify to highlight the prioritization of its secure video conferencing platform. The company’s platform is the first and only to be developed with cyber security top of mind, as the primary corporate focus. The name Zerify emphasizes the company’s mission to ensure Zero-Trust for the most secure collaborative communications and that every participant is verified prior to entering a video conference. Learn more at www.zerify.com.



Listed in Forrester’s Now Tech: Secure Communications, Q2, 2022 report as one of the top 25 platforms — and notably, the only video conferencing platform included in the report — StrikeForce, now Zerify, developed what was previously known as SafeVChat, and will now be called Zerify Meet, as a pandemic-era panacea for employees conducting video conferences from remote locations. Due to this shift from in-office communications to work from home and hybrid models, protection of proprietary data became a mounting concern that the company moved quickly to address.

“Covid introduced hackers to videoconferencing platforms as companies became reliant on this technology to discuss highly proprietary information,” explained Mark L. Kay, CEO of Zerify. “Financial and healthcare matters, legal information, military secrets and other critically private data must be protected across industries. We invented an out-of-band authentication platform, keystroke encryption and a mobile security bundle with that goal in mind, foreseeing at the start of the pandemic that security would be in jeopardy. After approaching popular video conferencing companies to offer our solutions and being turned away, we decided that to meet today’s challenges for business, we had to build our own video conferencing platform focused on optimally securing collaborative communications.”

Zerify developed a video conferencing solution that uses no desktop client and is entirely web-based, offering a five-level meeting security control approach designed to protect valuable information. Features include keystroke protection, anti-screen capture, push and biometric authentication to keep businesses secure. The technology also offers protection for cameras, microphones and speakers, keeping computers and confidential data secure even when one is offline and not on a video conference. No other video conferencing service on the market, such as Zoom, Webex, LogMeIn, MS Teams or BlueJeans, offers these protections.

The five levels of security prioritization were described in a research-driven whitepaper by industry analyst firm AITE Novarica in collaboration with Zerify. Each classification level is mapped to recognized control frameworks (PCI, HIPAA, NIST, CISA, GDPR) as well as an organization’s unique policies, standards, and guidelines for the protection of sensitive information.

Zerify built three offerings to ensure data is protected through collaborative communications:

Zerify Meet – The industry’s only zero-trust video conferencing platform, which authenticates every user prior to joining a meeting

– Locks down one’s desktop camera, microphone, speakers, keyboard, and clipboard and prevents screen scraping malware. It protects all video conferencing platforms, including Zoom, MS teams and Webex (formally known as PrivacyLok™) Zerify API – Enables businesses of any size to easily integrate secure video conferencing into all types of applications: CRM, EPR’s and legacy applications



The rebrand signifies the next phase of StrikeForce’s journey as a 21-year-old cybersecurity company with several patents, with the company now called Zerify. Recognizing the security vulnerabilities associated with video conferencing and the increase in collaborative communications as remote work is here to stay, the company has decided that secure video conferencing will be its sole focus now.

Zerify is dedicating its resources and attention to meeting clients’ needs and helping them stay out in front of a complex environment of evolving risk and regulatory bodies. By triaging video conferences according to five levels of security to develop this platform, Zerify hopes that governing bodies and lawmakers will finally hone in on collaborative communications as part of the government’s focus on cyber security.

About Zerify

Zerify, formerly StrikeForce Technologies, helps to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. It provides powerful two-factor, “out-of-band” authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. Zerify (OTCQB: SFOR) is headquartered in Edison, N.J., and can be reached at or by phone at (732) 661-9641 or toll-free at (866) 787-4542.

Safe Harbor Statement:

