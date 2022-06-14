WatchData Enables Infrastructure API Support for Bitcoin and BSC Blockchains

Tel Aviv, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TheWatch, a technology company making blockchain seamlessly accessible to developers, has announced it added BSC and BTC blockchains to its flagship product WatchData. They also introduced Filters to allow users to set up custom notifications and track the transaction they need and Price API to get accurate token prices from the blockchain.

WatchData provides web3 developers with a single API to seamlessly access blockchains: its suite of tools and superior infrastructure enables developers to build apps and services with ease. WatchData turns transaction blocks into accessible datasets ready for thorough analysis and research. Companies use WatchData for analytics, portfolio tracking, wallet, and payment services as well as for building DeFi products and dApps for their needs: the web3 community included WatchData in related roadmaps such as DeFi Developer Road Map, web3-tools, and others.

After 1 month since the official launch of the platform, over 300 developers started using WatchData, and this number is growing every month. WatchData already supports Ethereum, Bitcoin, Binance Smart Chain, and Tron: users have access to historical data and data from the node directly. Through its API users have access to 1000+ cryptocurrency pairs, and they can convert all values into fiat, and the announced Price API gives dApp developers easy and powerful access to accurate prices without having to deal with the hassle of managing their own infrastructure.

“We at TheWatch strive to build products that significantly simplify the process of building apps and monitoring and analyzing data on the blockchain”, says Svyatoslav Dorofeev, the CEO of TheWatch. “To achieve this goal we work hard and continue further developing our products, adding support for new blockchains and launching new features our users need”.

TheWatch also develops WatchBlock, a SaaS tool that offers a simple, convenient and intuitive dashboard, provides insights into transaction data, purchase history and risk management to Virtual Asset Service Providers. All client transaction monitoring and related operations are handled by WatchData solutions, which ensures higher speed and guarantees security.

About WatchData

WatchData is a platform that helps web3 developers seamlessly interact with the blockchain. It provides a suite of developer tools, enhanced APIs, and superior infrastructure to drastically simplify building blockchain apps. WatchData turns raw transaction blocks into accessible datasets ready for thorough analysis and research. Companies use WatchData for analytics, portfolio tracking, wallet, and payment services as well as for building DeFi products and dApps for their needs. For more information please visit https://www.watchdata.io/

About TheWatch

TheWatch combines products providing services for payments in the blockchain and their analytics. The company has its own product portfolio of services that includes WatchData, a flagship infrastructure product, and WatchBlock, transaction monitoring for virtual assets service providers. TheWatch operates as a part of a group of companies that also includes Calypso Pay, an all-in-one crypto processing platform that allows receiving payments from the clients fast in a secure way and paying the partners or workers almost instantly. For more information please visit https://www.thewatch.io

