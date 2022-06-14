H. Hendy Associates Expands Healthcare and Wellness Studio, Recruits Kong Nguyen as Director

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H. Hendy Associates (Hendy), an award-winning interior architecture and workplace planning firm, today announced the expansion of their healthcare and wellness studio and welcomed veteran healthcare interior architect Kong Nguyen as the studio director. The healthcare studio will provide innovative and patient-centered interior architecture for Southern California’s healthcare facilities.



“Our mission is to elevate functional healthcare spaces to people-centric environments,” said Nguyen. “Healing should begin the moment patients enter spaces and have a positive experience. With the number of outpatient healthcare facilities under pressure to comply with the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organization’s changing regulations, I’m excited to take the healthcare functional requirements to a new, high level of design.”

Nguyen has more than 20 years of experience in interior architecture within the healthcare industry, working on notable projects throughout Southern California. Most recently, he was a Senior Associate with Stantec where he worked for nearly seven years in various roles. He holds a bachelor’s degree in design with an emphasis in interior architecture from the University of California, Davis. Active in his community, he has volunteered at SoCal NOMA Summer Camp in Los Angeles, encouraging students to consider working toward becoming an architect or interior designer. He also has volunteered with local food banks, gardens and park cleanup.

“I've found that healthcare projects are arguably the most complex of all project types because of the stringent code requirements regulated by HCAI (formerly OSHPD) while prioritizing safety and maintaining departmental operations during construction,” said Nguyen. “Healthcare facilities are constantly trying to keep up with the latest technological advances in medical equipment, processes, delivery and facilities operations. I find it very enjoyable and rewarding to improve healthcare spaces to encourage wellness, healing and ultimately positively impact our communities.”

Hendy has more than four decades of experience designing award-winning interior architecture in a variety of industries. The firm has been recognized as a CoreNet Global Service Provider of the Year, listed as a Top 50 Architecture Firm in Interior Design’s LA Power Grid and ranked as a Top Places to Work by the Orange County Register.

