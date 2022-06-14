Nocturne Luxury Villas Continues its Expansion with Acquisition of Earth, Sea & Sky Vacations

McLean, Virginia, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCLEAN, VA (June 14, 2022) - Nocturne Luxury Villas (“Nocturne”), together with Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: GAIN) (“Gladstone Investment”), announced the acquisition of Earth, Sea & Sky Vacations (CaboVillas.com), the leading villa rental and concierge services company in Los Cabos, Mexico. The Cabo Villas brand joins those of Exceptional Stays/Telluride Rentals, St. Barth Properties and West Indies Management Company already under the Nocturne umbrella.

Founded over 35 years ago by husband and wife, Don Hirschaut and Michelle Hoffman, Earth, Sea & Sky pioneered the villa rental experience in this iconic destination at the tip of the Baja Peninsula. Boasting unrivaled local expertise, the largest portfolio of luxury villas in the Cabo market, and the highest level of customer service, Earth, Sea & Sky represents more than 100 beautiful homes and 50 resorts. Headquartered in Santa Cruz County, California, Cabo Villas has a dedicated, on-site customer service and concierge team based in Los Cabos.

Scott Simmons, Nocturne CEO, commented: “As with the other businesses that we’ve invested in, we’ve known and admired Earth, Sea & Sky for many years. They have an outstanding team that is highly regarded in the villa industry, combining expertise, an ethos of true hospitality and a passion for sharing the best of Los Cabos with guests while serving their homeowners.”

Peter Roushdy, Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Gladstone Investment, added: “Nocturne is entirely focused on investing in and partnering with the best-of-the-best villa rental management companies – we have a highly selective approach, and Cabo Villas fits perfectly within this framework. It epitomizes ‘best-in-class’ in the luxury vacation rental sector, and we’re thrilled to welcome the company and its people into the Nocturne fold.”

Michelle Hoffman, Earth, Sea & Sky’s CEO, observed: “Just as Nocturne is selective, we are as well, choosing Nocturne because we believe it is the ideal new home for Cabo Villas, our dedicated team, our homeowners, and our guests. It’s been a privilege and pleasure to work with all of them, and I wish all of them bright futures with Nocturne.”

In conjunction with its investment, Nocturne is pleased to report that Julie Byrd, Cabo Villas’ COO, has accepted the position of President of Cabo Villas.

Gladstone Investment partnered with Aureus Capital and members of the Company’s executive management in the formation of Nocturne, a platform for acquiring and integrating luxury vacation rental management companies. Nocturne was founded by Scott Simmons, Marshall Calder and Carl Colletti, Nocturne’s Chief Executive Officer, President and Chief Financial Officer, respectively.

For additional information, visit: www.nocturneluxuryvillas.com or contact the Company at: info@nocturneluxuryvillas.com

