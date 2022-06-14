Connected Vehicle Technologies Causing Great Disruption in the Automotive Industry | GlobalData Plc

LONDON, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seamless connectivity is fast becoming a consumer expectation in vehicles, so automakers and suppliers must furnish this need for advanced technology. This calls for them to integrate and manage a wide array of services to provide a seamless customer experience. The opportunities offered by the connected vehicle are attracting tech companies from beyond the automotive sector. The potential for profitmaking offered by the connected car is attracting new companies to the sector. Tech giants including Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, and Apple are fielding services in the space, with other players such as Panasonic, Hitachi, or Samsung’s Harman also in the mix.



The Automotive Connected Vehicle Technologies Market Research Report, 2021-2036 offered by GlobalData Plc provides a comprehensive overview of the global automotive connected vehicle technology sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends, and connected vehicle market size forecasts.

Key Automotive Connected Vehicle Technology Market Trends

Connected vehicle technology (CVT) encompasses a broad spectrum of overlapping industry developments from internet-enhanced infotainment, to advanced ADAS, to autonomous vehicles and associated mobile apps for the wider mobility value chain. The auto sector is traditionally regarded as a closed shop, entry barriers are high due to capital intensity, but CVT has seen a broad array of new suppliers (and OEMs) enter the arena due to increased reliance on electronics and software which are not auto core competencies. Partnerships between OEMs and new technology companies are increasing to reduce the risk for OEMs and to provide scalable future-proofed solutions.

Key Themes Impacting the Connected Vehicle Technologies Market

5G

Big Data

Cybersecurity

Human-machine Interface (HMI)

Over-the-air (OTA) Updates

Subscription Services

V2X: vehicle-to-X Connectivity

Vertical Integration of Software

Some of the demand for automotive 5G will be driven by consumers. As more of the drive becomes automated, occupants have more time to engage with digital services, leading to a demand for richer on-board infotainment. These systems can harness the additional speed and power of 5G to provide a smoother browsing experience.

Connected Vehicle Technology Use Cases and Application

Android Auto

Apple CarPlay

Connected vehicle tech for fleets

Digital assistants

MirrorLink

Navigation

Networking in vehicles

Parking apps

Smartphones in vehicles

Telematics

Automotive Connected Vehicle Technologies Market Overview

Key Themes 5G, Big Data, Cybersecurity, Human-Machine Interface (HMI), Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates, Subscription Services, V2X: Vehicle-to-X Connectivity, and Vertical Integration of Software Major Use Cases and Applications Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Connected Vehicle Tech for Fleets, Digital Assistants, MirrorLink, Navigation, Networking in Vehicles, Parking Apps, Smartphones in Vehicles, and Telematics

Automotive Connected Vehicle Technologies Market Report Scope

This report contains an overview of the automotive sector along with detailed related component forecasts, supported by information drawn from GlobalData’s extensive range of sources.

FAQs

What are the key themes impacting the connected vehicle technologies market?

The key themes impacting the connected vehicle technologies market are 5G, big data, cybersecurity, human-machine interface (HMI), over-the-air (OTA) updates, subscription services, V2X: vehicle-to-x connectivity, and vertical integration of software.

What are the major use cases and applications of connected vehicle technologies?

The major use cases and applications of connected vehicle technologies are Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, connected vehicle tech for fleets, digital assistants, MirrorLink, navigation, networking in vehicles, parking apps, smartphones in vehicles, and telematics.

