Organic & Natural Health Association Surpasses Williams-Franklin Foundation Fundraising Goal in Year Two and Doubles Down on Commitment at NBJ Summit

WASHINGTON, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What started as a 5-year commitment to raise a minimum of $50,000 in scholarships for the Williams-Franklin Foundation (WFF) at the start of 2021 by Organic & Natural Health Association , has blossomed into a $55,205 total in less than 2 years throughout various natural products industry events and supporters. These funds have raised more visibility for opportunities in the natural products industry for students of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU).



“This is exactly what we were hoping for,” said Karen Howard, CEO and executive director of Organic & Natural Health. “It was important to our association to do more than talk about lack of representation in the industry, but rather take action and create an effort that the entire industry could embrace and collaborate on together.”

So far in the program’s second year, Organic & Natural Health has hosted six informational and fundraising events to date with more scheduled. Major industry organizations including AIDP , Atrium Innovations , Barrington Nutritionals , Council for Responsible Nutrition , Health Wright Products , Informa Markets , Mercola , Natural Grocers , New Hope Network , Nordic Naturals , Pitch Publicity , Purity Products , RedLeaf Biologics , RFI Ingredients and What’s Up With Supps have sponsored, partnered or supported the WFF “Organic & Natural Health Scholarship Fund,” which has supplied seven scholarships, to date, to HBCU students interested in pursuing health and wellness careers, with more scholarship recipients being announced later this year.

“It’s been rewarding to work with so many industry leaders on this effort. We continue to put the invitation out there to participate and be part of this systematic change that is needed in our industry,” said Karen Howard, CEO and executive director of Organic & Natural Health. “The first opportunity to meet the Williams-Franklin Foundation founders in person, while supporting the Organic & Natural Health Scholarship Fund will be at NBJ Summit. We have doubled our fundraising goal and want to raise a total of $100,000 by the end of the summer. This will significantly fast track our original initiative by providing HBCU students more opportunities to pursue careers in our industry.”

The Williams-Franklin Foundation is a 501(c)3 incorporated nonprofit that provides academic scholarships, business/career networking, and mentoring opportunities to HBCU students with extreme financial need. Founders, Dwight and LaShelle (Williams) Franklin, both HBCU graduates, will share their story in person at NBJ Summit from 11:35 to 11:50 a.m. PT, on July 26 (both in-person and virtual conference attendees may attend ). One-on-one meetings with the Franklins at NBJ Summit may also be arranged during the conference through Organic & Natural Health. Following the NBJ Conference, on July 28, What’s Up With Supps will host an industry-wide networking event to benefit WFF’s “Organic & Natural Health Scholarship Fund.” RedLeaf Biologics has been partnering with Organic & Natural Health during the 2022 fundraising events to entice more participation from the industry by offering WFF donors the opportunity to participate in an all-expenses paid trip to Lexington, Kentukey’s “All Jockey Access” at the Keeneland’s Fall Race Meet , including a private distillery tour complete with Kentucky food and libations. There will be one more opportunity to attend this VIP event, on Oct. 14-15, by supporting WFF at NBJ Summit and the ensuing What’s Up With Supps “NBJ Summit” after-party.

For natural products industry professionals and companies who wish to donate a tax-deductible gift directly to the Organic & Natural Health Scholarship Fund, please visit https://www.wmsfranklinfoundation.org/donate/ and select “Organic & Natural Health Fund” in the drop box when donating.

