Miller Weldmaster Announces Launch of New T300

Miller Weldmaster is announcing the re-launch of our most popular machine, the T300. The most versatile machine on the market.

NAVARRE, Ohio, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miller Weldmaster is launching its updated version of the T300 with several new features and benefits. The T300 uses hot wedge and hot air technologies, working with various types of systems.

The updates to the company’s most popular and versatile welding machine includes many enhancements. Some of the most notable are:

4 Arm Positions built into the machine

Available in Hot Air, Hot Wedge, or Both!

Simple to use operator controls

Included tape dispenser

Built-in outboard fabric puller



The intuitive software on the HMI screen on the updated T300 makes it easy for anyone to use. It allows operators to make quick adjustments on the job as needed. The design is intuitive, prioritizing the user experience. The T300 software means there’s a short learning curve for any operator.

The updated T300 also features a precision welding head and three synchronized controls. The position of the precision welding head ensures enhanced efficiency and higher speeds.

The machine operates on hot air technology, hot wedge technology or both heat systems. This expands the possibilities of using the T300 and the resulting seam types, fabric types and finished products.

The included tape dispenser makes it easy to apply welding velcro and extruded profiles to any product. The built-in outboard fabric puller reduces labor and long welded seams. The machine also offers same type recipe settings, allowing for the recall of previously welded products to simplify the process.

There’s an easy guide change system for quickly creating a seam while making a product and four arms are built into the T300 to improve versatility.

The new version of the T300 has dual import power options so it works with nearly any power option in the world. This feature, coupled with the heavy duty design, are some of Miller Weldmaster’s top selling points for the new release.

The T300 boasts repeatable weldability for successful welds every time. The company has sold over 1500 units around the world. Miller Weldmaster is headquartered in Navarre, Ohio, United States and has an EU Distributor Support Center in the Netherlands.

To find out more about Miller Weldmaster ’s products, prospective customers can call (330) 833-6739 or fill out a form on our website.

