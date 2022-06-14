Cancer Support Community Celebrates Inaugural Community Is Stronger Than Cancer Day

WASHINGTON, D.C., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cancer Support Community (CSC) has designated June 28 as Community Is Stronger Than Cancer Day to celebrate the dedication and passion of its global network. This day of awareness highlights CSC, Gilda’s Club, and healthcare partners and their active mission to provide free support and resources to everyone impacted by cancer.

The celebration date coincides with the birthday of Saturday Night Live star Gilda Radner, whose cancer experience inspired the creation of Gilda’s Club. In 2009, Gilda’s Club and The Wellness Community merged to form the Cancer Support Community. To this day, Gilda’s legacy lives on in these spaces.

The 175 locations in the United States and beyond form a network where cancer patients, survivors, caregivers, and loved ones access free emotional support, healthy lifestyle activities, social connection, education, and referral services provided with compassion and expertise — in person or online. The network has served 1,673,029 participants since its inception, with 327,397 visits in 2021.

“Gilda’s has had an extraordinary impact on my recovery and continued positive attitude,” said Terry, who turned to his local Gilda’s Club after being diagnosed with laryngeal cancer. “It’s not just a place; it’s a mindset.”

In addition to having support in their community, participants are presented opportunities to join forces with network partners to advocate on issues important to cancer patients at the state and national levels and to contribute to important research that inspires positive change in cancer care and the patient experience.

“If the past few years have taught us anything, it’s that we can’t underestimate the power of community when facing crisis and uncertainty,” said CSC CEO Debbie Weir. “Every day, our partners offer inspiration, companionship, empowerment, and connection to people coping with a life-changing diagnosis and the aftermath. These 175 locations are the tangible proof that community is stronger than cancer.”

On June 28, CSC is asking its supporters to help it reach even more impacted people by sharing its social media posts using the hashtags #CelebrateCSCGC #CommunityIsStrongerThanCancer.

For more information about CSC’s network partners, go to https://www.cancersupportcommunity.org/find-location-near-you or call CSC’s Helpline at (888) 793-9355.

About the Cancer Support Community

As the largest professionally led nonprofit network of cancer support worldwide, the Cancer Support Community (CSC), including its Gilda’s Club network partners, is dedicated to ensuring that all people impacted by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action, and sustained by community. CSC achieves its mission through three areas: direct service delivery, research, and advocacy. The organization’s Institute for Excellence in Psychosocial Care includes an international network that offers the highest quality social and emotional support for people impacted by cancer, as well as a community of support available online and over the phone. The Research and Training Institute conducts cutting-edge psychosocial, behavioral, and survivorship research. CSC furthers its focus on patient advocacy through its Cancer Policy Institute, informing public policy in Washington, D.C. and across the nation. For more information, please call the toll-free Cancer Support Helpline at 888-793-9355 or visit www.CancerSupportCommunity.org.