Healixa Prepares Announces Appointment of Two Additional Independent Directors

New York, New York, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healixa, Inc. (OTC Pink: EMOR) ("Healixa," or the "Company"), a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water, and green-tech industries, today announced that it has expanded its Board of Directors with the appointment of Fig Annunziato and Dong Yun (“Kevin”) Kim as independent directors.



“We are pleased to welcome Fig and Kevin to our Board as we make final prepare to apply for a potential uplisting to a national exchange,” commented Ian Parker, Chairman and CEO of Healixa. “Healixa is striving to meet the highest standards of corporate governance, and with the addition of Fig and Kevin, the majority of our Board is now held by independent directors. These latest accomplished executives to join our board bring extensive financial, operational, and market experience, and we look forward to benefiting from their diverse backgrounds and respective expertise, which we believe will prove indispensable as we enter a critical period of accelerating growth.”



Fig Annuziato currently serves as Chief Executive Officer at ClaimFox, an expert in claim file request fulfillment. She has set the standard for excellence in client service and data management solutions at ClaimFox. Fig is responsible for ClaimFox's strategic direction, leads new business development, and oversees several national and regional accounts. Before ClaimFox, Fig worked for the U.S. Government, handling strategic issues at the Government Accountability Office (GAO) - the investigative arm of the U.S. Congress charged with examining matters relating to the receipt and payment of public funds.



Kevin Kim currently serves as Chief Revenue Officer for KEB Hana Bank, N.A., where he manages overall lending activities of the business banking team, including SBA Loans, CRE Loans, and C&I loans. Kevin’s experience in reviewing and interpreting GAAP financial statements and ensuring credits are underwritten properly before final loan add an important perspective to the oversight of Healixa.



About Healixa, Inc.

Healixa is a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water generation and green-tech industries. Healixa embraces innovation by combining its intellectual properties, patents, strategic collaborations, and partnerships to create disruptive, sustainable products. For more information, visit www.healixa.com.



Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected research and development programs, and more. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of Partnerships and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection; and competition from other companies. Except as otherwise required by law, Healixa, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



