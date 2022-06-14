Bardavon Health Innovations Acquires PeerWell to Become First Complete Digital Health Solution Focused on Worker Musculoskeletal Health

OVERLAND PARK, KS, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bardavon Health Innovations has acquired PeerWell, Inc., a consumer-focused musculoskeletal (MSK) health application to create a truly hybrid treatment solution for workers across America. With this acquisition, the two companies will pair in-person physical therapy with virtual tools to support patients before, during, and after injury.

PeerWell’s technology augments the Bardavon bNOTES® clinical guidance system and Digital Health Platform™ to proactively optimize and orchestrate MSK care across a national network of over an estimated 21,000 physical and occupational therapy providers.

Together, the combined platform becomes the largest and highest performing quality MSK provider network in the United States with the following capabilities:

21,000 physical and occupational therapists across all fifty states, with 90% U.S. population coverage

Digital and virtual whole person care pathways that complement in-person physical therapy for all common MSK disorders

Patented and clinically validated remote monitoring technology

“We focus on the worker and the unique clinical and professional needs of that population, understanding how the patients’ existing health, lifestyle, and job demands factor into their recovery,” said Matt Condon, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Bardavon Health Innovations. “Bringing in PeerWell’s leading digital engagement capabilities is the next evolutionary step.”

“A complete 360-degree MSK care experience has not existed until today,” noted Manish Shah, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of PeerWell. “Each person is different, and each patient's response to treatment is different. This pairing between what occurs in the clinic and what occurs at home has the chance to alter worker health on a totally different scale."

As part of the cash and stock transaction, PeerWell investors will become Bardavon shareholders, including institutional investors xSeed Capital and OMERS Ventures.

“MSK is a significant area where we have still not seen clinical and digital care well integrated”, said PeerWell board member Dr. Jonathan Slotkin, Chief Medical Officer of Contigo Health and vice chair of neurosurgery at Geisinger. “Of the care journeys driving employer-sponsored healthcare spending, 34.2 percent is spent on MSK conditions—a greater amount than any other category including cancer, diabetes, and behavioral health.”

About Bardavon Health Innovations

Bardavon is an industry-leading provider of musculoskeletal health solutions in the physical therapy space focused on getting the workers of America back to work and life. Our technologies help our national network of 21,000 physical and occupational therapist providers optimize patient treatment while facilitating enhanced claims management for the payer. We put patients at the center of all we do as we strive to fundamentally change the healthcare marketplace. Learn more at www.bardavon.com.

About PeerWell

Founded in 2015, PeerWell is a musculoskeletal digital health platform that has helped thousands of patients. By activating the patient and coordinating their multi-specialty care, PeerWell reduces the cost of care and fragmentation, lowers risk, and improves health outcomes as well as recovery and return-to-work times. PeerWell helps people recover faster with devices they already own, safely from home. To learn more, visit www.peerwell.co.