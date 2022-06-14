BIC : Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For May 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For May 2022
CLICHY – June 13, 2022
In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for May 2022 :
|
Date
|
Number of shares
|Average weighted price in €
|
Amount in €
|02/05/2022
|2 571
|56,5111
|145 290,04
|02/05/2022
|129
|56,5111
|7 289,93
|03/05/2022
|2 650
|57,0776
|151 255,64
|04/05/2022
|2 700
|56,2057
|151 755,39
|05/05/2022
|2 650
|56,9262
|150 854,43
|06/05/2022
|2 650
|56,6971
|150 247,32
|06/05/2022
|2 055
|56,7500
|116 621,25
|06/05/2022
|7 421
|56,7500
|421 141,75
|06/05/2022
|38 251
|56,7500
|2 170 744,25
|09/05/2022
|2 700
|56,8618
|153 526,86
|09/05/2022
|19 455
|56,4000
|1 097 262,00
|10/05/2022
|2 700
|56,5317
|152 635,59
|11/05/2022
|2 700
|56,8123
|153 393,21
|12/05/2022
|2 700
|56,6294
|152 899,38
|13/05/2022
|2 600
|57,3402
|149 084,52
|16/05/2022
|2 496
|57,5918
|143 749,13
|17/05/2022
|2 600
|57,5378
|149 598,28
|18/05/2022
|2 600
|57,5656
|149 670,56
|19/05/2022
|2 700
|55,9893
|151 171,11
|20/05/2022
|2 700
|56,2257
|151 809,39
|23/05/2022
|2 700
|56,3919
|152 258,13
|24/05/2022
|2 700
|56,1098
|151 496,46
|25/05/2022
|2 700
|55,9998
|151 199,46
|26/05/2022
|2 700
|55,9156
|150 972,12
|27/05/2022
|2 700
|55,8459
|150 783,93
|30/05/2022
|2 700
|54,1844
|146 297,88
|31/05/2022
|2 800
|53,4119
|149 553,32
|TOTAL
|126 028
|56,5157
|7 122 561,33
ABOUT BIC
A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox and more. In 2021, BIC Net Sales were 1,831.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.
CONTACT
| Sophie Palliez-Capian
VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement
+33 1 45 19 55 28
+ 33 87 89 3351
Sophie.palliez@bicworld.com
Michèle Ventura
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
+ 33 1 45 19 52 98
Michele.ventura@bicworld.com
| Albane de La Tour d’Artaise
Senior Manager, Institutional Press Relations
+ 33 1 45 19 51 51
+ 33 7 85 88 19 48
Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com
Isabelle de Segonzac Image 7
+ 33 6 89 87 61 39
isegonzac@image7.fr
2022 AGENDA
ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED
|1st Half 2022 Results
|August 2, 2022
|3rd Quarter 2022 Results
|October 27, 2022
Attachment