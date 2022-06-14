Variety - the Children’s Charity of Ontario reveals its newly renovated Primucci Pavilion in honour of Pizza Nova founding family

Toronto, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 1963, the Primucci surname has been synonymous with pizza. Today, the entrepreneurial pizzamakers were recognized for close to a quarter-century of support for Variety the Children’s Charity of Ontario with the reveal of its newly renovated Primucci Pavilion, the main lobby to the landmark facility located at the intersection of Danforth Ave and Kingston Road. Part of the renovation includes a 22-foot-wide by 10-foot-high mural depicting children at play against the Toronto skyline with the words, “Share the love”.

“Pizza Nova has been a deeply cherished partner since 1999,” says Karen Stintz, president of Variety. “We are delighted to honour them in this way. Their contributions have helped us to lovingly serve thousands of children and their families over the years. We could not be more thankful for their relentless and inspiring support.”

Over the course of a 23-year partnership, Pizza Nova has raised more than $2 million for Variety with the support of its customers, franchisees and staff. This year’s contribution was announced today at the reveal – an amount of $203,902 raised from the company’s 2022 ‘That’s Amore Pizza for Kids campaign.’

“We are blessed to be a part of this community and to be able to give back,” said Domenic Primucci, president of Pizza Nova. “The Primucci Pavilion captures an important element of the drive that has motivated us since day 1 —helping children, no matter their circumstances, to enjoy access to good, wholesome fun and activities. We made our first donation to Variety in 1999 and have never looked back. We’re excited about what’s to come and thank the board, the leadership and the staff and volunteers at Variety for all they do for the children. They truly make the world a better place.”

Variety announced the new name of their pavilion last June and has since completed its renovation of the space. Part of the renovations included the impressive mural, created by Ontario artist Nicole Lalonde.

Sam Primucci, who founded Pizza Nova was in attendance with his wife, Gemma, sons Domenic and Mike, and daughters-in-law Anna and Lori. The family, beaming with passion and pride, committed to maintaining their resolve to make a difference in the lives of the children.

“We’re honoured by this new pavilion and beautiful mural,” said Sam Primucci. “But, truly, we’re here and have always come here to honour the people who work at Variety. We are privileged to be associated with each one of them. We look forward to continuing this partnership for years to come.”

Through its programs, Variety helps enrich the lives of thousands of children living with physical and mental disabilities by providing an accessible facility at Variety Village, specialized programs, dedicated staff, and a community in which everyone is equal and welcome.

“The difference the Primucci family has made in the lives of children is difficult to quantify,” said Stintz. “They’ve provided chances when they seemed scarce, and optimism on difficult days. The kids will remember these opportunities for their whole lives, and so will we.”

About Variety the Children’s Charity Ontario

For 73 years Variety- The Children's Charity of Ontario has made a significant impact on the lives of children and youth with disabilities and their families in the greater Toronto area at Variety Village and throughout the province. Variety’s specialized programs and services have supported its promise to improve the quality of life and integration into society of all children, regardless of ability. Variety’s kids are breaking down societal barriers every single day by showcasing their abilities at Variety Village and in their own communities. Visit www.varietyontario.ca

About Pizza Nova

Founded in 1963, Pizza Nova is a family-operated business that is committed to sharing the rich taste of Italy with Canadians. Pizza Nova has more than 145 locations in Southern Ontario and is inspired by family values such as trust, integrity and authenticity. Known for fresh toppings and high-quality ingredients and a wide range of authentic Italian menu items including lasagna, panzerotti, Italian sandwiches, chicken wings, arancini and FOCACCIA BARESE™, Pizza Nova also has a line of Primucci-branded products featuring Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Homestyle Tomato Sauce, Italian Hot Peppers, Spicy Green Olives and Sundried Black Olives. Taste the Difference or learn more at pizzanova.com.

