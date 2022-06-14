Proactive news headlines including Tesla, Kootenay Silver, Goldshore Resources, Melkior Resources, Psyched Wellness and Gevo

New York , June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Tesla's Elon Musk to finally address Twitter employees at Townhall meeting this week click here
- Kootenay Silver JV partner Aztec Minerals reports final drill program analysis results from Cervantes project in Mexico click here
- Appia Rare Earths & Uranium reveals 2022 drilling update for WRCB and Augier; confirms continuity of “very significant” Augier discovery at Alces Lake click here
- SPYR Technologies says subsidiary Geotraq gets patent protection for mobile IoT modules click here
- Marvel Discovery finishes structural study of magnetic survey at Gander East; mobilizes ground crews to probe targets for Phase 1 drill program click here
- New Pacific Metals commences drill program at its Bolivia gold and silver project click here
- Stuhini Exploration welcomes early findings from airborne survey at Big Ledge zinc project in British Columbia click here
- Cypress Development could put Clayton Valley lithium asset into production as early as 2025, Noble analysts say click here
- Goldshore Resources reports impressive assay results from100,000-meter drill program at Moss Lake project in Ontario click here
- Banxa announces partnership with digital assets platform WonderFi click here
- Global Energy Metals Corporation initializes summer exploration program at Lovelock and Treasure Box projects click here
- Outlook Therapeutics confirms BLA re-submission date for its ONS-5010 wet AMD treatment click here
- Melkior Resources gets drills turning at Shenkman zone to follow up on new discoveries at Carscallen project click here
- Gevo says its Iowa RNG project has begun supplying natural gas to pipelines click here
- Fobi AI reports 1Q increase in customer sign-ups; revenue jump for its Passcreator platform click here
- MedX Health appoints new CEO Naman Demaghlatrous to its board click here
- Psyched Wellness announces launch of first online store click here
- Bhang launches High Roller nano-infused pre-roll click here
- Imperial Helium acquirer Royal Helium identifies six high priority targets from final seismic results at Val Marie click here
- Healixa expands its board of directors as the company prepares for a potential uplisting to a national exchange click here
