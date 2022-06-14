Skydweller Aero Inc., Luxembourg’s Directorate of Defense, and Leonardo announce Collaboration Agreement to support flight test program for ultra-persistent, solar-powered, unmanned aerial platform

Madrid, Spain, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Skydweller Aero Inc. signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Luxembourg’s Minister of Defence (MoD) and Leonardo to explore opportunities for future cooperation involving the Skydweller Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS)

This new agreement will initially see Luxembourg’s Directorate of Defence assist the transportation of the Skydweller aircraft from Albacete, Spain, to the Caribbean for its long-endurance flight testing and demonstration activities - in support of Skydweller Aero’s contract with U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to demonstrate zero-emission, long-endurance flight for defence applications.

Skydweller is the world’s first solar-powered, fully electric Unmanned Aircraft System capable of carrying large and heavy payloads over long-distances with ultra-persistent endurance. The aircraft is currently undergoing development by Skydweller Aero, a US/European start-up. Leonardo is a strategic investor in Skydweller and the company’s primary industrial partner. Leonardo serves as the prime contractor for Luxembourg’s Directorate of Defence with regards to Skydweller .

The objective of the partnership is to accelerate the development and demonstration of the first mission-capable, solar-powered, autonomous aircraft. The agreement also includes options to identify areas for collaboration in the development and demonstration of the Skydweller in conjunction with Leonardo’s ISR sensors and related capabilities focused on ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance) mission sets.

“This partnership demonstrates the shared vision between Skydweller and Luxembourg’s Directorate of Defense in the development of the Skydweller platform to bring this mission-capable, sustainable ISR platform to U.S. DoD and its allies,” said Skydweller CEO Dr. Robert Miller. “We are extremely grateful to Luxembourg’s Directorate of Defense for their important contribution to this effort.”

“The Skydweller platform is an innovative project in the Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) framework where the Luxembourg Defence has been operating in the Land, Air and Space domain since decades. This project is perfectly in line with the Luxembourg Directorate of Defence’s ambition to decarbonize the military, to reduce military emissions and fossil fuel dependency and thus to reduce the carbon footprint of the sector,” declared Luxembourg MoD François Bausch. “Furthermore, fostering the development of green dual use projects like Skydweller will also have a long-term beneficial impact on civil aviation, another of my political priorities and responsibilities.”

“Leonardo has a long heritage of building and equipping manned and unmanned ISR platforms and intends to bring a new class of persistent and sustainable capabilities to such a critical domain.” Laurent Sissmann, Senior Vice President Unmanned Systems at Leonardo commented. “As a strategic and industrial partner of Skydweller, we are delighted to count on the support of the Luxemburg Directorate of Defense and the experience of the Luxemburg Defence in ISR related matters for the research and development and flight-test campaign of such a breakthrough capability as Skydweller. We really can say that Luxemburg MOD and Leonardo share the vision that Skydweller is this one-of-a-kind endeavour where sustainability and ISR capabilities truly match and reinforce each other.”

About Skydweller Aero Inc.

Skydweller Aero Inc. is a cutting-edge aerospace company developing solar powered aircraft solutions capable of achieving perpetual flight with heavy, powerful payload capacity. Utilizing technology based upon the longest continuous renewably powered flight program in history, this fast-growing startup is developing a new class of unmanned aircraft, providing the persistence of geosynchronous satellites with the powerful sensing capabilities and the flexibility of a large, airborne platform.

With a flexible payload system, including communications relay, 4G/5G cellular, day/night full motion video, satellite communication, imaging radar, and more, Skydweller will enhance commercial and government telecommunication, geospatial, meteorological, and emergency operation efforts around the world, allowing customers to operate persistently in more challenging areas for longer durations, while reducing environmental impact. For more information about Skydweller, visit www.skydweller.aero.

Follow us on social media

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/skydwelleraero.com

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/Skydweller_Aero