RED NOSE DAY 2022 BREAKS CAMPAIGN FUNDRAISING RECORD

New York, NY, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Comic Relief US, announced a record-breaking Red Nose Day campaign total, more than $49 million raised in 2022’s key fundraising window — with donations expected to continue throughout the year. This is the most successful Red Nose Day campaign since Comic Relief US brought the movement from the U.K. in 2015. The success of the Red Nose Day campaign builds upon the organization’s commitment to addressing the causes and consequences of intergenerational poverty through innovative programs and strategic partnerships.

RED NOSE DAY CAMPAIGN 2022

This year, Red Nose Day continued to rally the public and drive engagement resulting in record-breaking fundraising. After a two-year hiatus, the iconic Red Nose returned exclusively to nearly 9,000 Walgreens stores nationwide. Their local communities and team members showed incredible generosity in our mission to help ensure a healthy future for children, and NBC supported the campaign on-air with talent and show engagement including a special episode of Celebrity Escape Room exclusively for Red Nose Day.

The money raised from this year’s campaign will support Red Nose Day and Comic Relief US grantee partner organizations in the U.S. and around the world in their work to ensure that children have access to healthcare, nutritious food, quality education, are safe from harm and have the opportunity to thrive without limits.

QUOTES FROM CAMPAIGN PARTNERS

“The impact of $49m for children in the U.S. and around the world will be enormous. It’s amazing to see the public embrace Red Nose Day and really show up with donations year after year, especially during turbulent times,” said Alison Moore, CEO, Comic Relief US. “Thank you to our incredible partners, Walgreens, NBC, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, who have helped us to expand and grow the reach of this campaign. Red Nose Day and the funds raised will continue to drive impact on a global scale to end the cycle of child poverty and ensure a healthy future for all children.”

“As a company with a deep commitment to promoting health and well-being for all, we are thrilled to see the passion and generosity of our team members, customers, and suppliers for the Red Nose Day campaign,” said Dana Glim, Director of Brand Marketing, Walgreens. “It is with enormous pride that our community at Walgreens continues to come together to ensure that all children and families are healthy.”

“After a difficult couple of years, children and families need more support than ever,” said Rob Rosen, Director, Philanthropic Partnerships at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. “Red Nose Day continues to have a powerful impact on children in the U.S. and around the world and we are thrilled to continue our long-standing support of the campaign and its mission to end child poverty.”

COMIC RELIEF US LOOKS FORWARD

With a passionate consumer base and strong corporate and private sector partnerships, Comic Relief US has created a unique movement to address intergenerational poverty’s root causes. Intergenerational poverty traps families and communities in poverty, fueling a vicious cycle of lack of access to quality education, housing and employment opportunities, and even migration and displacement due to conflict and climate change.

Fueled by the success of Red Nose Day, and inspired to break the cycle of intergenerational poverty, Comic Relief US is now expanding its capacity to meet increasingly complex challenges while embodying its values. Over the past year, Comic Relief US has:

Piloted the Youth Advisory Council (YAC), a leadership development program that centers the voices and wisdom of marginalized youth globally and launched the Juntanza Fund, its inaugural grantmaking fund that further empowers youth leaders and activists.

Strengthened programmatic focus on racial and gender equity – 45% of Red Nose Day grants went to Black, Indigenous, People of Color and locally-led organizations.

Launched the new Innovation and Growth Fund, a $10 million fund designed to support intersectional programs, youth leadership and participatory grantmaking models that spur creative problem-solving and test new approaches to eradicating intergenerational poverty.

Comic Relief US CEO, Alison Moore, articulated Comic Relief’s unique approach at CECP and UBS Women’s Forum. Additionally, Alison joined the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where Comic Relief US announced a new $10m grant to the Global Fund to invest in the infrastructure to protect vulnerable populations and end the world’s deadliest diseases.

In the coming months, Comic Relief US plans to continue to incubate new ideas and bring successful ones to scale, leveraging innovation and creativity across the organization to address complex social needs.

“The era of organizations tinkering around the edges of big problems is over. That’s why Comic Relief US is raising funds to inject $10 million into a social impact incubator to turn our innovation and creativity into $1 billion in impact,” said Alison Moore, CEO, Comic Relief US. “We can solve big problems – but only if we invest in big solutions. Our time to act is now.”

About Red Nose Day

Red Nose Day USA is a fundraising campaign run by the non-profit organization Comic Relief US, a registered U.S. 501(c)(3). Red Nose Day started in the U.K. in 1988, built on the foundation that the power of entertainment can drive positive change. To date, it has raised nearly $2 billion globally. Since its U.S. launch in 2015, Red Nose Day has raised $324 million to positively impact 30 million children across all 50 states and Puerto Rico and around the world. Money raised supports programs that ensure children are safe, healthy, educated and empowered. For more information about Red Nose Day USA and its impact, visit www.rednoseday.org. Follow @RedNoseDayUSA on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.