New Plan Review Table From Volanti With Support for Side Monitors Boosts Efficiency for Construction Drawing Review

MORGAN HILL, Calif., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volanti Displays today announced the release of its new large-screen Plan Review tables. This ergonomic solution for the building and construction industry, as well as for local government and engineering firms, features intuitive front-mounted adjustment control paddles and the option for one or more side monitors in addition to the large 4K plan review touch-screen.

With design and final assembly in Morgan Hill, California, this latest model of Volanti digital Plan Review tables provides an efficient and ergonomic solution for review, takeoff, or markup of plans in construction, architectural firms, local government, and by anyone reviewing plans and visuals. It is fully compatible with applications such as Bluebeam, Procore, Plangrid, permit review applications, and other visual applications.

Volanti's Plan Review height and tilt adjust models are available with display sizes of 65", 55" or 43" and complement the smaller tabletop models 43" and 32" (https://www.volantidisplays.com/plan-review-tables.html). The functionality and design will suit many commercial locations, including construction sites and offices, and it is compatible with software such as Bluebeam, Procore, and Plangrid, as well as other visual applications such as for engineering and mapping.

"The construction industry continues on its digital transformation path, and Volanti's digital plan review tables are a key enabler replacing paper plans with much more functional digital versions," says Michael Sarich, Business Development Director at Volanti Displays. "Plan review, markup, and takeoff using Bluebeam, Planswift, or similar software applications are examples of common use cases."

Features and benefits of Volanti Digital Plan Review Table & Tabletop Displays include:

Large high-resolution touch-screen displays similar to ARCH architectural drawing sizes.

Fully compatible with applications such as Bluebeam, Procore, Plangrid, permit review, and other visual applications.

Ergonomic design with intuitive control paddles for the electric height and tilt adjustment of the display.

USA design and assembly, offering many options for customization.

All models are available for order now; for more details, see the Volanti website at https://www.volantidisplays.com/plan-review-tables.html.

About Volanti Displays: Founded in 2013 Volanti Displays has established itself as an innovative display specialist with a focus on quality and reliability. Products include large touch displays for plan review as part of the construction industry's digital transformation as well as video walls and mobile large screen solutions. Customers include major corporates, government agencies, and academia.

