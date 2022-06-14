BUC-EE'S TO UNVEIL NEW TRAVEL CENTER IN CROSSVILLE, TN ON JUNE 27

CROSSVILLE, Tenn., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buc-ee's, home of the world's cleanest bathrooms, freshest food and friendliest beaver, will debut its newest travel center in Crossville, Tennessee, on Monday, June 27, 2022. Doors will open to the public at 6 a.m. CST, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will follow at 11 a.m. CST. Local leaders including City of Crossville Mayor James Mayberry; Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster; and others will attend the ceremony.

Located at 2045 Genesis Road, Buc-ee's Crossville offers the same award-winning restrooms, cheap gas, quality products and excellent service that have won the hearts, trust and business of millions in the South for nearly 40 years.

Buc-ee's Crossville marks the first Buc-ee's travel center in Tennessee. Buc-ee's has one other store currently under construction in the state, located in Sevierville. Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's now has 35 stores across Texas, including the world's largest convenience store. Buc-ee's began its multi-state expansion in 2019, and has since opened two travel centers in Alabama, two in Florida, and two in Georgia. Buc-ee's recently opened its first stores in Kentucky and South Carolina as well, and broke ground on its first Colorado location in June 2022.

Buc-ee's Crossville occupies more than 53,400 square feet and offers 120 fueling positions just outside its store with thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers on the go. Buc-ee's favorites including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries are all available in the store as well.

"Crossville is in the heart of such a beautiful community, located just about halfway between Nashville and Knoxville," said Stan Beard of Buc-ee's. "Whether folks are headed to Music City, the Great Smoky Mountains, or beyond, Buc-ee's Crossville will now provide a delicious, safe, and fun place to stop. There's never been a better time to be in Tennessee."

Buc-ee's Crossville will bring 175 new, permanent, full-time jobs to the area with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6% matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation.

About Buc-ee's

Buc-ee's is the world's most-loved travel center. Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's now has 35 stores across Texas, including the world's largest convenience store, as well as 8 locations in other states. Buc-ee's is known for pristine bathrooms, a large amount of fueling positions, friendly service, Buc-ee's apparel and fresh, delicious food. Originally launched and still headquartered in Texas, Buc-ee's has combined traditional quality and modern efficiency to redefine the pit stop for their customers. For more information, visit www.buc-ees.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Rachel Austin, rachel@hometownsocial.net

