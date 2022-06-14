Asurint Named “Top Employment Screening Service Company” for 2022

Cleveland, OH, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Background screening provider, Asurint, announced today that the company has once again been named to HR Tech Outlook’s prestigious list of Top Pre-Employment Screening Service Companies for 2022.

“We are honored to receive this award, which specifically recognizes providers that are transforming HR operations, overcoming recruitment and onboarding challenges, and streamlining talent acquisition processes,” said Asurint CEO Gregg Gay. “Our mission at Asurint is to make background checks a more powerful, less burdensome tool for employers that want to enhance safety and protect their people and their reputations. Earning a spot on this list of top-performing companies confirms that we are achieving our objectives.”

Key to Asurint’s success, the accompanying HR Tech Outlook magazine profile notes, are the company’s intelligent employment screening tools, including first-of-its kind background screening recommendation engine IQLogics™. The article underscores the importance of the technology in empowering employers to perform comprehensive, accurate, quick turnaround background checks.

Quoted in the piece, Asurint Director of Sales Enablement Tom Manning spoke to the importance of customer support in getting the most out of Asurint’s technology and service. “For us, onboarding a client is an end-to-end process where we educate clients, helping them understand the usability and utility of our solution when making hiring decisions.”

Manning also discussed how Asurint’s approach helped employers overcome hurdles during the pandemic, when many courts limited physical access or restricted communications with court clerks. Because Asurint relies primarily on direct connections with thousands of courts nationwide, the company was able to search court records electronically, notching even greater speed advantage for clients when it mattered most.

Since 2006, Asurint has been leading the background screening industry forward. The company’s powerful, customizable technology, backed by expert answers and personalized assistance, helps employers hire the right candidates every time, and faster than ever before. Organizations leverage better background checks to reduce manual workloads, minimize compliance risk, promote a safer workplace, and drive insights to boost hiring and recruitment success.