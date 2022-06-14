Wonder Sciences Launches Wondermed, an At-Home, Ketamine-Assisted, Self-Healing Treatment for Anxiety & Mental Health Disorders

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anxiety disorders remain the most common mental illness in the United States; however, less than 37 percent of those suffering receive treatment. In an effort to combat these alarming statistics, Wonder Sciences, a life sciences company focused on improving mental health with psychedelic medicine, today announced the launch of its first product, Wondermed. Leveraging a holistic approach that integrates psychiatry and psychology, Wondermed offers a low-dose, self-administered ketamine lozenge and comprehensive protocol that empowers individuals to embark on a safe, self-healing journey from the comforts of home.

"While the medical community has largely agreed that ketamine is a successful treatment option for those struggling with anxiety and mental health issues, available treatments to-date have been limited and often require a large investment of time and financial resources," said Ryan Magnussen, founder and CEO of Wonder Sciences. "Wondermed is the most accessible ketamine-assisted protocol available. We're honored to play a role in impacting countless lives by helping people unlock their self-healing potential with a safe, scientifically-proven protocol."

Recent clinical studies prove ketamine's efficacy as a fast-acting therapeutic treatment option for anxiety and depression, especially compared to traditional treatment methods like SSRIs and antidepressants. This is largely because of ketamine's ability to enhance neuroplasticity, which makes the brain more adaptable, flexible and open to change. By stimulating the growth of new neural pathways, ketamine disrupts thought loops that may contribute to anxiety with minimal side effects in comparison to traditional anti-anxiety pharmaceuticals, according to the National Institutes of Health.

After completing the eligibility survey and meeting with a clinician via Wondermed's telehealth platform, eligible patients will receive a personalized self-healing protocol. While each protocol is unique, all patients will be encouraged to embark on a weekly, hour-long ketamine-assisted session to enhance the brain's chemistry for optimal, long-term success. Wondermed's protocol encourages the practice of allyship and provides resources for patients to bring a loved one into their journey or schedule remote check-ins with the Wondermed medical team. Patients who have an established relationship with a mental health provider can integrate that relationship into their Wondermed journey. The company is also developing a database of partner mental health professionals and plans to provide recommendations to its patients in the near future.

"The Wondermed protocol is centered on two tenants: effective integration and allyship," said Dr. Abe Malkin, M.D., medical director of Wondermed. "Patients who've embarked on the Wondermed protocol report a dramatic increase in their mental health, with 92 percent reporting a decrease in their anxiety in the days following their first session. Our protocol is fast-acting and empowers patients to be self-healers with support from trusted allies. We believe this is a large factor in our success rate."

Wondermed is currently accepting patients in California, New York, Florida and Texas, and will be expanding into Illinois, Arizona and Connecticut later this quarter, with plans to be available in 19 states by the end of year.

Its launch and rapid expansion is fostered by the $4.6 million that Wonder Sciences has raised to date, from global leaders and investors in mental health, including Aubrey Marcus, founder of Onnit, NYT Bestselling author and AMP Podcast host; James Foster, CEO and chairman of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.; Aaron Stone and Randall Mays, SDG Impact Fund, Phyto Partners, Tejo Ventures and Ambria Capital. Amid its active seed round - the highest on-record for an at-home ketamine provider - Wonder Sciences continues to expand investment opportunities as it works towards closing its $7 million round.

Wondermed is available at an introductory rate of $249 per month, which includes telemedicine care with a Wondermed clinician to craft a customized program, optional check-in calls and direct support with the Wondermate team, lozenges for four self-led ketamine healing sessions, a personalized dashboard with integration resources, musicologist produced soundscapes to enhance healing sessions, journaling prompts and a complimentary Breathwrk subscription for guided meditations.

About Wonder Sciences

A pioneer at the intersection of psychedelic medicine and science, Wonder Sciences aspires to raise the frequency of the collective consciousness by revolutionizing the mental health industry through the combination of psychedelic medicine, innovative therapeutic modalities, scientific research and cutting-edge neuroscience. To learn more, visit wondersciences.com.



About Wondermed

Wonder Sciences first protocol, Wondermed empowers people to control their anxiety, without a daily pill. The Wondermed treatment is a comprehensive approach to anxiety, integrating the neurological benefits of ketamine supported by patient-led holistic protocols. Patients heal from home, with clinical telehealth support to ensure safe & effective integration and a sustained, positive impact on your mental health. The results? 92 percent of Wondermed patients report an improvement in their anxiety symptoms within 24-hours of the first session. Wondermed is now accepting new patients on Wondermed.com.

