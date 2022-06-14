The Canadian Vaping Association: An independent review of the United Kingdom’s SmokeFree 2030 policies recommends increased government promotion of vaping

English French

BEAMSVILLE, Ontario, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Khan Review, an independent review of the United Kingdom’s SmokeFree 2030 policies has identified four critical recommendations, which Dr. Khan refers to as ‘must dos’, for the country to achieve its 2030 smokefree target. Among them is the recommendation to promote vaping.

“The government must embrace the promotion of vaping as an effective tool to help people to quit smoking tobacco. We know vapes are not a 'silver bullet' nor are they totally risk free, but the alternative is far worse.

“Well over 90% of UK vapers are adult current or ex-smokers, and the proportion who have completely stopped smoking continues to grow. In England, vaping is relatively common among younger current and former smokers, whereas older smokers are less likely to vape or to have tried vaping. Given the effectiveness of vaping in smoking cessation, this suggests a missed opportunity in helping smokers in their 30s and over to quit,” wrote Khan.

“Many of the recommendations made by Dr. Khan are applicable to Canada and our efforts to achieve a smokefree society by 2035. Currently, only a fraction of Canadians are aware that vaping is significantly less harmful than smoking. To achieve widespread adoption by adult smokers the government must provide accurate and consistent information about vaping and regulation must ensure that vape products remain more attractive than smoking,” said Darryl Tempest, Government Relations Counsel to the CVA Board.

The federal budget has proposed an excise tax on vaping liquids, that if implemented at the current rate will predictably cause some vapers to revert to smoking and an increase of illicit sales. Interestingly, within Dr. Khan’s recommendations he states the UK government should “Reduce VAT on vaping devices in line with other nicotine products. Most people vape to quit smoking and to help them stay off tobacco. This will give people an added incentive to switch.”

Smoking continues to plague the most disadvantaged in society, with smoking rates considerably higher among minority groups, people with mental health conditions and people in poverty. Canada should take note of Dr. Khan’s recommendations and do more to reduce smoking prevalence and inequities in tobacco use.

