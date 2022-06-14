Dataiku Named Snowflake Machine Learning/AI Partner of the Year Award for the 2nd Year in a Row

SNOWFLAKE SUMMIT, Las Vegas, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dataiku, the platform for Everyday AI, today announced that it has been named the 2022 Machine Learning/AI Partner of the Year award winner by Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, for the second year in a row. This award was presented at Snowflake Summit 2022 ‘The World of Data Collaboration.”

Also at Snowflake Summit today, Dataiku received competency awards in financial services, healthcare life sciences, and retail and CPG for the depth of its Snowflake expertise and commitment to driving customer impact in these industries. The partnership between the two industry leaders has deepened in the past year, as the tandem supports a growing list of joint customers, including Ameritas, First Tech Federal Credit Union, Novartis, and, Monoprix.

Dataiku’s Everyday AI platform enables organizations of any size to deliver data, analytics, and AI projects in a collaborative, scalable environment that takes full advantage of their investment in Snowflake. In addition, the joint solution provides an easy-to-use, visual interface where coders and non-coders can securely team up to work with data in Snowflake to build production-ready data pipelines and data science projects, all in a single platform.

“We are thrilled to be chosen as Snowflake’s 2022 Machine Learning / AI Partner of the Year for the second year in a row,” said David Tharp, SVP Ecosystems and Alliances at Dataiku. “The power of our AI capability with the Snowflake Data Cloud platform is quickly shifting the landscape of intelligent cloud computing. We are providing value to our joint customers in minutes rather than months. In the past year, we have invested significantly in becoming the most tightly integrated machine learning / AI platform to Snowflake, and it’s very rewarding to see this value delivered to our customers.”

"Snowflake and Dataiku's commitment to developing and delivering Everyday AI solutions is foundational to our shared mission of helping every organization benefit from a data-driven culture. Together with Dataiku, we are delivering on the promise of machine learning and AI for customers across industries," said Colleen Kapase, SVP of Worldwide Partnerships at Snowflake.

“Combining Snowflake’s Data Cloud with Dataiku’s end-to-end analytics and AI platform has been a game changer for our organization, greatly improving how we manage large datasets and complex analytics,” said Jay Franklin, VP of Enterprise Data and Analytics at First Tech Federal Credit Union. “As a credit union, we have a terrific opportunity to directly impact the lives of our members. By scaling and maturing our data science and analytics practices, we are making this a reality through member centricity and personalized, highly-relevant experiences and offerings.”

Dataiku’s integrated access with Snowpark for Python

A year after announcing its integration with Snowflake’s Snowpark and Java user-defined functions (UDFs), Dataiku has also integrated access to Snowpark for Python, enabling Python coders and developers to work with familiar tools, packages, and libraries. Now, coders can focus on innovation while avoiding manual tasks and dependencies.

The new and existing integrations with Snowflake allow users to accomplish the following:

Build end-to-end AI/ML workflows in Dataiku using their Snowflake data without having to write code or move data



Quickly access both enterprise data and third-party data in Snowflake



Scale data preparation and feature engineering using Snowflake compute to 1000s of projects



Access interactive analytics on Snowflake data, including charts, notebooks, and dashboards



Build and deploy data applications and automate data pipelines



These integrations and more give customers the speed, scale, and security of Snowflake’s high-performance engine with Dataiku’s platform for Everyday AI.

Resources

Visit Dataiku at the Snowflake Summit in booth 1533



Learn more about Dataiku and Snowflake



Register now for the Everyday AI Conference NYC and London, where Snowflake is a sponsor

Attachment