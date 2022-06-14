The Global Radar Absorbing Materials Coating Market Is Estimated At US$ 42.9 Million In 2022 And Is Projected To Reach A Valuation Of US$ 80.5 Million By 2032

United States, Rockville, MD, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As geopolitical tensions rise, security agencies around the world are concentrating on boosting their defense and military sectors. As a response, they are expanding their investments in cutting-edge technology such as Radar Absorbing Materials Coating for bombers, fighter aircraft, missiles, helicopters and tanks.



Radar Absorbing Materials Coating is also used in the automobile industry to protect vehicles from road debris, scratches, and deliberate harm. Aside from that, nanoparticles’ Radar Absorbing Materials Coating in drug-delivery systems provides surface chain density, molecular weight, and polymer chain conformations. As a result, it is extensively employed on the surface of NPs to promote blood circulation.

As NPs are emerging as a powerful drug-delivery tool for cancer therapies, which enhances the specificity of drug actions while reducing the systemic side effects, the demand for Radar Absorbing Materials Coating is anticipated to rise in the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global Radar Absorbing Materials Coating market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 80.5 Mn by 2032

North America accounted for over 40% of Radar Absorbing Materials Coatings market revenue in 2021

The top two players in the Radar Absorbing Materials Coatings market account for over 65% of the revenue

Revenue through Epoxy category is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2022 – 2032

Winning Strategy

The Radar Absorbing Materials Coating Market, according to the study, is driven by a number of variables, some of which are listed below:

Stealth technology is in high demand in a variety of applications, including fighter planes and bombers, tanks, and helicopters.

Growing aircraft production, particularly in the United States

Radar Absorbing Materials Coatings are becoming more popular in high-end vehicles.



The report also includes growth rate projections based on the strength of drivers and limitations, as well as graphical representations of the important findings.

Competitive Environment

The key goal of leading players in the Radar Absorbing Materials Coating market is to develop products with enhanced properties. The prominent producers are expanding their presence into new sectors to meet the increased demand for Radar Absorbing Materials Coatings in the aerospace and automobile industries. Among the top manufacturers of Radar Absorbing Materials Coatings are Stealth Veils, CFI Solutions, Micromag, Hyper Stealth Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Intermat Defense, Surrey NanoSystems, and MWT Materials, Inc.

Key Segments Covered in Radar Absorbing Materials Coating Industry Survey

By Resin Type :

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Polyimide

Others

By Application :

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Others





By Region :

North America

UK

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Global Radar Absorbing Materials Coating market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Type of Resin (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Polyimide, and Others), Type of Application (Aerospace & Defense, Computer & Tablet Screens, Phone Screens, Cars, and Others), across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MEA).

Fact.MR’s Domain Knowledge in Chemicals and Materials

Our chemicals and materials consulting team guides organizations at each step of their business strategy by helping you understand how the latest influencers account for operational and strategic transformation in the chemicals and materials sector. Our expertise in recognizing the challenges and trends impacting the global chemicals and materials industry provides indispensable insights and support – encasing a strategic perspective that helps you identify critical issues and devise appropriate solutions.

