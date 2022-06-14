Sacramento Presented with E-Visionary Award, Announced as Host City for EVS36

OSLO, Norway, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The City of Sacramento, California was honored today as an "E-Visionary" in recognition of the city’s role as a leader in the deployment of electric vehicles and its longstanding commitment to supporting EVs in the community. The announcement was made at the 35th Electric Vehicle Symposium and Exhibition (EVS35) in Oslo, Norway.

Regarded as a trailblazing municipality for electric drive, Sacramento will also be announced as the host city for the 36th Electric Vehicle Symposium and Exposition (EVS36), when the annual international event returns to North America next year. This announcement will be made during the closing session of EVS35, later this week.

Sacramento first established the City’s EV Parking Program in 1994 and its leaders have been working tirelessly to promote electric drive adoption in the decades since. The city was one of the first to successfully launch curbside charging, creating opportunities for residents living in multi-family housing with neither access to a charging station in a garage nor dedicated off-street parking. Sacramento continues to show leadership in its commitment to providing public EV charging, reducing emissions produced by the municipal fleet, and supporting electric vehicle adoption in the community.

EDTA President Genevieve Cullen said, "The Electric Vehicle Symposium is a global gathering of electric transportation leaders. Sacramento’s distinguished history and unique vision for e-mobility makes it the perfect forum for EVS36.” Cullen continued, “As the world works toward an electrified future, we look forward to bringing EVS to Sacramento in 2023, spotlighting a city that is successfully using electric drive to cut emissions, combat climate change and build a more livable and equitable community.”

The E-Visionary Award is presented by the World Electric Vehicle Association (WEVA) to cities and regions across the globe for initiatives to promote electric vehicles as a sustainable mode of transportation, and for making electric mobility a reality in the lives of their inhabitants. The Electric Drive Transportation Association (EDTA) represents the North American branch of WEVA and will host EVS36 June 11-14, 2023, in Sacramento, California. More information can be found at www.EVS36.com.

About EDTA: The Electric Drive Transportation Association (EDTA) is the trade association representing battery, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fuel cell electric drive technologies and infrastructure. EDTA conducts public policy advocacy, education, industry networking, and international conferences, including EVS29. EDTA's membership includes vehicle and equipment manufacturers, energy companies, technology developers, component suppliers, government agencies and others. For more information about EDTA and its members, visit ElectricDrive.org

About EVS36: Organized and hosted by EDTA, the 36th Electric Vehicle Symposium and Exposition (EVS36) is the premier showcase for industry innovation and is the longest-running international conference devoted to electric transportation and technologies. Featuring compelling presentations from industry and thought leaders, a cutting-edge exposition with exhibitors from around the globe and multiple networking events, EVS36 will provide a wide array of opportunities to showcase leadership, learn from the experts, and educate the public and the media about electric transportation.

