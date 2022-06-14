The sustainable BUSD on binance smartchain network backed P2E game with amazing ROI for players

New York, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto Legions is the first Play-to-Earn NFT game with a revolutionary Omni-Balanced Oracle™ sustainability system. The Omni-Balanced Oracle™ is called Nadodo and always watches over fair gameplays for all players. The Players must create mighty legions of warriors and beasts and use them for hunting the deadliest monsters on the planet Nicah, in the Kolb galaxy.

Crypto Legions utilizes blockchain technology to allow players to create and develop valuable, player-owned NFTs minted in the ERC-721 standard, which can easily be traded through their in-game marketplace or transferred via the blockchain. The aim is that these assets generate a consistent and reliable source of passive income for the players. It is imperative to note that in Crypto Legions, the ‘minting’ process is called ‘summoning.’



Furthermore, Crypto Legions aims to become the number one sustainable and lucrative income source for its users while always providing them with an enjoyable and immersive gaming experience. The mission is mainly focused on the following Sustainable Goals of the United Nations: 1, 2, 4, and 13. In addition, Crypto Legions has a threefold mission to make the world a better place.

Significant Enrichment: Having the necessary financial knowledge and experience to know how play-to-earn games a potential way for people in developing economies are to build reliable passive income streams. They combat poverty by educating people about all aspects of a play-to-earn game. Additionally, the company reserves a part of the tokens to give to less well-off people, including providing a phone and the necessary training so that they can potentially generate an additional income.

Great Edutainment: The team of Crypto Legions strives to make it easy for players outside the crypto space to join their play-to-earn game by making explicit instructional videos, providing simple-to-understand instructions for beginners, sharing educational videos on their YouTube channel, and providing in-game support. The platform educates and entertains at the same time.

Great Environment: They developed a game story demonstrating how excessive energy consumption, which mining cryptocurrencies contribute substantially, affects climate change and depletes the earth’s resources. By educating players and making them aware daily through the game of the need for sustainable solutions, we contribute to saving our planet’s environment.

In Crypto Legions, people will be able to create and develop fierce legions, which they can use to hunt the most dangerous monsters on planet Nicah. There are many ways for people to profit from the Crypto Legions ecosystem. Three main courses are:

Summoning and trading valuable NFT assets.

Using legions to hunt the monsters of Nicah.

Trading the $BLOODSTONE token.





Potential holders and interested crypto enthusiasts can visit the official website for further information. Join Telegram or Twitter to connect with the team.

