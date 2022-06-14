Currency Exchange International Announces Financial Results for the Three and Six-Month Periods Ended April 30, 2022

TORONTO, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Currency Exchange International, Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX: CXI; OTCBB: CURN), announces its financial results and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three and six-month periods ended April 30, 2022 (all figures are in U.S. dollars except where otherwise indicated). The complete financial statements and MD&A can be found on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .



Randolph Pinna, CEO of the Company, stated, “Q2 was another strong quarter for CXI, generating a second consecutive quarter of record revenue and significant profitability as travel restrictions are gradually lifted globally. As the threat from the Omicron variant receded during the quarter, demand for some currencies, especially the Euro, increased significantly. Based on various forecasts, we anticipate a strong summer travel season ahead. We were also very pleased with the strong growth in our payments segment, both in Canada and the United States, which represented a 24% share of revenue in Q2. These results demonstrate the benefit of execution against our strategy that was developed in 2020. The Company is now in a much stronger position and we look forward to what the future will bring.”

Corporate and Operational Highlights for the Three-month Period ended April 30, 2022:

Continued growth in the international payments segment in both Canada and the U.S. Exchange Bank of Canada initiated trades with 77 new corporate clients, representing an active client base of 657 during the same period. The Bank processed approximately 13% more payments compared to the previous quarter. In the United States, CXI processed 30,015 payments transactions, an increase of 31% from the same period in the prior year;





Increased penetration of the financial institution sector in the United States with the addition of 67 new clients, representing 128 transacting locations;





Completed the integration with Jack Henry’s Silverlake platform that approximately 1,100 financial institutions use as their core processing platform; and





Grew the direct-to-consumer channel with the opening of a new agent location at Terminal 7 in John F. Kennedy airport and added a 37th state, Indiana, in which the Company’s “OnlineFX” platform now operates. The Company also re-opened its branch in Century City, California on April 11, 2022 and closed one of its branch locations in San Francisco on April 29, 2022.



Financial Highlights for the Three-month Period Ended April 30, 2022 Compared to the Three-month Period Ended April 30, 2021:

Revenue increased 108% or $6.9 million to $13.4 million for the three-month period ended April 30, 2022, as compared to $6.4 million in the three-month period ending April 30, 2021. The Banknote segment accounted for $10.2 million of the revenue, an increase of 103% over the prior year. The Payments segment represented $3.2 million of the revenue, an increase of 127% over the prior year;

Net operating income increased to $2.9 million for the three-month period ended April 30, 2022 from a net operating loss of $0.6 million in the same period in the prior year;

Net income increased to $1.3 million in the three-month period ended April 30, 2022 from a net loss of $0.9 million in the same period in the prior year;

Earnings per share was $0.20 on a basic and $0.19 on a fully-diluted basis for the three-month period ended April 30, 2022, compared to net loss per share of $0.14 in the same period in the prior year; and

The Company had strong liquidity and capital positions of $53.1 million in net working capital, and $60.8 million in net equity at April 30, 2022.

Financial Highlights for the Six-month Period Ended April 30, 2022 Compared to the Six-month Period Ended April 30, 2021:

Revenue increased 120% or $14.1 million to $25.8 million for the six-month period ended April 30, 2022, compared to $11.7 million in the six-month period ending April 30, 2021. The Banknote segment accounted for $20.5 million of the revenue, an increase of 142% over the prior year. The Payments segment represented $5.4 million of the revenue, an increase of 64% over the prior year;

Net operating income increased to $6.0 million for the six-month period ended April 30, 2022 from a net operating loss of $1.9 million in the same period in the prior year;

Net income increased to $2.8 million in the six-month period ended April 30, 2022 from a net loss of $2.6 million in the same period in the prior year;

Earnings per share was $0.44 on a basic and $0.43 on a fully-diluted basis for the six-month period ended April 30, 2022, compared to net loss per share of $0.41 in the same period in the prior year; and

The Company generated positive cash flow from operating activities, excluding the impact of working capital changes but including lease payments of $3.7 million in the six-month period ending April 30, 2022, versus negative operating cash flow of $1.6 million in the same period in the prior year.



In a normal operating year there is seasonality to the Company's operations, with higher revenues generated from March until September and lower revenues from October to February. This coincides with peak tourism seasons in North America when there are generally more travelers entering and leaving the United States and Canada. The coronavirus pandemic has significantly impacted the ability to travel, and therefore the three-month periods ending July 31, 2020, October 31, 2020, January 31, 2021, April 30, 2021, July 31, 2021, October 31, 2021, January 31, 2022 and April 30, 2022, are not indicative of typical seasonality.

Selected Financial Data

Three-

months

ending Revenue Net operating

income (loss) Net income

(loss) Total assets Total equity Earnings (loss)

per share

(diluted) $ $ $ $ $ $ 4/30/2022 13,358,417 2,888,757 1,308,445 150,804,096 60,821,752 0.19 1/31/2022 12,462,247 3,111,368 1,505,002 129,297,226 59,332,997 0.23 10/31/2021 9,967,107 776,345 1,634,364 102,525,187 58,015,799 0.25 7/31/2021 8,633,413 1,047,889 (120,246) 92,962,398 56,319,701 (0.02) 4/30/2021 6,413,951 (558,010) (924,698) 79,856,635 56,520,124 (0.14) 1/31/2021 5,297.713 (1,315,153) (1,721,104) 82,354,069 57,039,436 (0.27) 10/31/2020 4,935,917 (1,852,195) (3,465,632) 85,758,517 58,229,735 (0.54) 7/31/2020 3,879,873 (1,993,117) (2,274,719) 96,105,961 61,462,798 (0.35)

Conference Call

The Company plans to host a conference call on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 8:30 AM (EDT). To participate in or listen to the call, please dial the appropriate number:

Toll Free: 1-888-886-7786

Conference ID Number: 79205162

About Currency Exchange International, Corp.

Currency Exchange International is in the business of providing comprehensive foreign exchange technology and processing services for banks, credit unions, businesses, and consumers in the United States and select clients globally. Primary products and services include the exchange of foreign currencies, wire transfer payments, Global EFTs, and foreign cheque clearing. Wholesale customers are served through its proprietary FX software applications delivered on its web-based interface, www.cxifx.com (“CXIFX”), its related APIs with core banking platforms, and through personal relationship managers. Consumers are served through Company-owned retail branches, agent retail branches, and its e-commerce platform order.ceifx.com (“OnlineFX”).

The Company’s wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, Exchange Bank of Canada, based in Toronto, Canada, provides foreign exchange and international payment services in Canada and select international foreign jurisdictions. Customers are served through the use of its proprietary software, www.ebcfx.com (“EBCFX”), related APIs to core banking platforms, and personal relationship managers.

