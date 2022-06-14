Fujifilm Life Sciences Showcases its Comprehensive Solutions to Support Advanced Therapies at BIO2022

Cambridge, Mass., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fujifilm Life Sciences, a portfolio of companies with comprehensive solutions ranging from Bio CDMO services to drug development support, and including induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), cell culture media, and reagents, today announced that it will have a unified presence at BIO2022 (June 13-16) at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.

Fujifilm Life Sciences will showcase each company’s individual unique solutions, explore new business partnerships, and sponsor an interactive panel educational session on microbiome therapy development.

“The many and diverse offerings of Fujifilm Life Sciences support and accelerate the discovery, development, manufacturing and commercialization of new therapies,” said Yutaka Yamaguchi, general manager, Life Sciences Business Division, FUJIFILM Corporation; chairman and chief executive officer, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc. “As one Fujifilm, BIO2022 gives prospective partners a sense of the synergies and depth of experience Fujifilm can provide during the various stages of bringing new treatments to market.”

Sponsored Educational Session

With numerous mid-to-late-stage trials targeting the microbiome well underway, a host of 2022 readouts, and the first-ever microbiome therapy approval on the horizon, there is growing interest in the field. Sign up for this panel of industry experts as they share recent gains in harnessing the power of the microbiome and what key stakeholders should be watching for the rest of 2022.

Gut Check: Current Trends in Microbiome Therapeutics Development

(Wednesday, June 15, 12:15pm - 1:30pm, Room 6B, San Diego Convention Center)

Moderator

Dan DeVido, Ph.D., director, strategic business development, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

Panelists

Matthew Henn, executive vice president, chief scientific officer, Seres Therapeutics

Dan Couto, chief operating officer, Vedanta Biosciences

Sonia Timberlake, senior vice president of research, Finch Therapeutics

To register please click here: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-international-convention/sessions/930537

“As a leader in the life sciences industry, Fujifilm Life Sciences is committed to advancing the field through ongoing research and education at BIO2022,” added Yamaguchi.

The following Fujifilm Life Science companies look forward to welcoming attendees and forging new partnerships at BIO2022:

Exhibition and meetings based at Booth #1137

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific Inc. a world leader in the development and manufacture of serum-free and chemically defined cell culture media and solutions for bioproduction and cell therapy manufacturing.

FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation is a leading manufacturer and supplier of laboratory chemicals, specialty chemicals and diagnostic reagents.

FUJIFILM Wako Chemicals, U.S.A. Corporation, LAL Division is a provider of the PYROSTAR™ ES-F line for the detection of bacterial endotoxin.

Exhibition and meetings based at Booth #1427

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies is an industry-leading cGMP Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) supporting the biopharmaceutical industry in the development and production of biologics, vaccines and advanced therapies.

Meetings based in the BIO Business Forum

FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc. is a leading developer and manufacturer of human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) utilized in drug discovery and cell therapies.

Learn more about Fujifilm Life Sciences: https://lifesciences.fujifilm.com/

About Fujifilm



FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation is the regional headquarters for the Americas. It is comprised of more than 20 affiliate companies across North and Latin America that are engaged in the research, development, manufacture, sale and service of Fujifilm products and services. The company’s portfolio represents a broad spectrum of industries including medical and life sciences, electronic, chemical, graphic arts, information systems, industrial products, broadcast, recording media, and photography. For more information, please visit: https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/about/region .

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver Value from Innovation in our products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Our relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here. For the year ended March 31, 2022, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.5 trillion yen (21 billion $USD at an exchange rate of 122 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

