APENFT Auctions Five Vanity Fair NFT Covers

Singapore, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APENFT and Valuart completed the first Vanity Fair NFT Cover Drops on Monday, May 23. The collection, consisting of four 1:1 edition NFTs and a 1000-mint run of the original “H.E. Justin Sun 2022” edition NFT, marks a true crossover collaboration between art, entertainment, and the crypto industry.

Four of the NFTs were auctioned on the APENFT marketplace from Monday, May 23, to Monday, May 30 at 7 p.m. GMT. Starting bid was set at 1500 TRX, roughly $120.

At the conclusion of the auction, all four NFTs were won at incredible hammer prices:

Say The Words That I Can’t Say: 310,000 WTRX ($25,420)

The Plum Thief: 310,000 WTRX ($25,420)

Ludwig: 322,888 WTRX ($26,476)

Ratty Portrait: 299,999 WTRX ($24,599)

The fifth cover featuring Exclusive Edition H.E. Justin Sun was for sale at a fixed price of 999 TRX, roughly $80. The NFT, entitled “H.E. Justin Sun 2022,” was created by Valuart to celebrate the entrepreneur and his exceptional year. The artwork, composed of a series of stylized portraits of H.E. Justin Sun, is an ideal symbol of the crypto movement revolutionizing the art and entertainment world. The community-oriented NFT will be available in a larger collection and is bound to become a valuable collectible for the APENFT ecosystem.

As of Tuesday, May 31, the H.E. Justin Sun Exclusive NFT cover is still available for purchase. Vanity Fair NFT Cover dedicated to H.E. Justin Sun, 2021.

Vanity Fair NFT Cover dedicated to His Excellency Justin Sun, 2021





The four captivating covers, Say The Words That I Can’t Say, The Plum Thief, Ludwig, and Ratty Portrait, are designed by four talented artists, meticulously selected by Valuart and Vanity Fair for this pioneering initiative to Support Digital Art.

Valuart carefully curated this collection to find artists that genuinely represented the growing crypto-art movement and collaborated closely with Vanity Fair to provide the artworks a well-deserved presence on the iconic digital Cover of the Magazine.

Say The Words That I Can’t Say was created by The Isolationist and represents the value of art to express what cannot be put into words. The Plum Thief, envisioned by Coup of Grace, is a visual journey of an ordinary yet absurd scene in a coffee shop. Ludwig, an artwork by Von Doyl, is an experimentation process with 30 different deep neural networks, reimagining the famous original portrait of Beethoven, aiming to capture the essence of his music. Ratty Portrait, imagined by Matteo Ingrao, is a unique examination of reinventing the physical characteristics of the human body to achieve one’s self-acceptance.

Image source: “Valuart x Vanity Fair - You Say The Words That I Can’t Say” & “Valuart x Vanity Fair - The Plum Thief” & “Valuart x Vanity Fair - Ratty Portrait” & “Valuart x Vanity Fair - Ludwig”

APENFT offers a range of benefits to final bidders of the four 1:1 NFTs, including:

(1) Vanity Fair physical magazine and annual subscription;

(2) A regular edition of the Genesis NFT badge from APENFT;

(3) TRX token airdrops;

(4) Invitation to all APENFT’s offline VIP events and exhibitions in 2022.

About APENFT

Officially registered in Singapore on March 29, 2021, APENFT is backed by the underlying technology of the TRON blockchain, with additional support from the world's largest distributed storage system BitTorrent File System (BTFS). At the core of our mission, APENFT aims to facilitate the creator economy while catalyzing both financial and cultural inclusion in the metaverse. Our vision is to integrate both the virtual and the real worlds seamlessly. APENFT Foundation is the world's first NFT art foundation that realizes crossover purchases. We aim to bridge conversations between stakeholders in the traditional art world and the digital art community emerging around NFTs, promote inclusiveness and diversity, broaden our multimedia audience, and increase all members’ engagement. In the future, our collection will be made available to the entire community through a series of curated online exhibitions in the metaverse.