Tommy Hilfiger Enters Global License Agreement With Kanine to Launch Tommy Hilfiger Collection for Dogs

DUBLIN, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], is pleased to announce the launch of the first-ever TOMMY HILFIGER collection for dogs in 2023. It will feature a comprehensive range of apparel, accessories and home products for dogs — all created in the signature TOMMY HILFIGER style and infused with the brand's distinctive preppy touch. The collection will be designed, produced and distributed globally under license with Kanine Pets World Limited.

The offerings reinterpret TOMMY HILFIGER's signature all-American aesthetic for dog apparel— from classic roll-necks to preppy striped sweaters and branded hoodies. Three different styles of raincoat offer protection from wet weather, and a selection of classic and bow bandanas are the ultimate accessory for a laid-back look. Across the line, the trademark red, white and blue color palette is complemented by seasonal pops of blush pink and jade green.

Essential pieces include a braided leather leash set, a lightweight sport set, and a leash set with a collar, harness and leash made from iconic stripe fabric and leather straps. All sets are designed with the TOMMY HILFIGER flag logo and can be completed with a nylon or silicone bag holder. Whether at home or on the move, a variety of padded dog beds, pet carriers and travel accessories offer comfort, convenience and style.

Friends and followers of the brand are invited to join the conversation on social media using #TommyPets and @TommyHilfiger.

